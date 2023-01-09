Achieving together: Collaborate Muscatine releases 2022 highlight video

“Think what we can do, together!”

This is the slogan of Collaborate Muscatine, a group that was formed in 2021, with its members including representation from local organizations such as Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GMCCI), Muscatine Community College (MCC), Muscatine Power and Water (MPW), UnityPoint Health-Muscatine, Trinity Muscatine Public Health and the Community Foundation of Greater Muscatine.

Throughout 2022, this group, its members and the organizations they represent were able to accomplish a variety of different things. With this in mind, it was decided that the group would create a small video that would help celebrate the city of Muscatine’s past year.

“It’s wonderful, absolutely wonderful,” Dr. Brad Bark, mayor of Muscatine and president and CEO of GMCCI, said in response to the video, which was put together by Chad Bishop.

When asked about the reasoning behind the video and its creation, Bark restated original purpose of the Collaborate Muscatine group’s formation — that being the coming together of different people and different groups in order to talk about their perspective as well as current events, giving these groups a chance to communicate, share and potentially even collaborate for the good of their community.

“The idea (for the video) came from the marketing area of Collaborate Muscatine,” Bark explained. “Each entity has a marketing person, and they came up with the idea of just using it as a way to share what was happening in Muscatine specifically — and there are a lot of things happening in our amazing community, which means there’s something for everybody.”

Some of the year’s highlights featured in the video are the author talks and the performance of “RENT” at MCC, the local production of the show “Encore for Murder,” MPW’s Open House and Block Party events, ballet performances at the riverfront, Inclusive Dialogue events, the Muscatine Police Department’s Junior Police Academy, the successful return of several big events such as Food Truck Fight and Almost Friday Fest, and new events like the Couture & Canines Fashion Show. Noteworthy pieces of local news such as the Grandview Corridor Reconstruction project and the upcoming 3D House Printing project were also highlighted.

With so much of Collaborate Muscatine being focused on sharing and communicating, Bark added that he saw the highlight video as a way to help get people excited about the community events that could potentially happen again in 2023 in addition to celebrating all that was able to happen in 2022. He also hoped that those who watch the video gain a greater perception of every aspect of Muscatine.

“In the community of Muscatine, there are a lot of collaborative teamwork efforts that are happening on a daily basis to help our community be vibrant and successful,” he continued. “The great thing about Collaborate Muscatine is that everyone at that table comes from a different business or entity, and so the individuals of that team all bring something special to the table. It’s nice because everyone comes from a different background or focus, and we work together for the good of the community.”

As for goals in 2023, while Bark was unable to share any specifics, he assured that the group is expected to continue its strong efforts through its meetings as they use their power as a team to serve Muscatine. To view the 2022 highlight video or to learn more about Collaborate Muscatine, residents can visit the Collaborate Muscatine Facebook page.