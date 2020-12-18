Activists question MPW plan for gas fired power plant

MUSCATINE — Three environmental activists believe Muscatine Power and Water should rely on renewable energy production instead of going ahead with plans to bring a gas-fired combined heat and power plant on line in 2028.
Sandy Stanley with Clean Air Muscatine, Katie Rock with the Sierra Club, and Freedom Malik with the Humane Society of the United States spoke during Thursday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees. The general message was renewable energy would be a better and more cost effective choice in the long run.
"Renewables are a better choice for Muscatine," Stanley told the board.
Rock said continued requests to make MPW's clean energy study available to the public have gone unanswered. "Muscatine residents deserve this transparency," she said.
"I loudly applaud the company's clean energy initiatives, but not the use of gas," Malik added.
MPW General Manager Gage Huston said the proposals offered by the three women go beyond the physical and financial resources of Muscatine Power and Water. "We have no intention of being untransparent," he said. "I can provide some more information to the board."
POWER OUTAGE MAP
Repair crews might respond to power outages before customers even realize an outage exists, thanks to new technology being implemented at MPW. Utility Services Director Ryan Streck outlined the new outage map technology during Thursday evening's board meeting. The map, available on MPW's website, allows customers to see if there is an outage and how widespread it is. Streck said the goals are to save customer time and to reduce the volume of phone calls reporting outages, especially during large scale events. "If the customer sees outage reports from their neighborhood on the map, then they don't need to call in since MPW has already been alerted," Streck said. "However, customers are asked to call if they have additional information such as a downed line, sparks, or fire so we can prioritize our resources."
The outage map was unveiled during MPW's recent Power Breakfast, which was video recorded and will be available on MPW's YouTube channel, cable system, and within the local on demand folders of MPW Fiber TV.
CABLE PROGRAMMING COSTS
Contract negotiations continue with the Big Four cable networks, but MPW officials don't anticipate additional rate hikes for customers. Huston reported the latest proposals from the Big Four (CBS Channel 4, NBC Channel 6, FOX 18 Channel 7, and ABC Channel 8) are still high but are closer to what was expected. Huston said many customers would like an "ale carte" channel selection process, but all four networks must be negotiated together. "We would love to offer that," he said. "That, unfortunately, is not allowed in our contract requirements. Overall, we continue to believe we offer an excellent package to our customers."
Customer and Technology Experience Director Erika Cox said the channels could be dropped, but they are in the top five. She added rate increases are not planned. "I do think it's going to be very close to what we budgeted," she told the board. "It's popular content, and the providers know it's popular content. We will continue to do all we can to provide networks and services our customers want while keeping prices as low as possible."
FTH REPORT
Continued outages in the Communications Utility are reflective of progress in the Fiber to the Home Project, Huston told the board. "The frequencies are becoming smaller," he said. "Unfortunately, on the internet side we had some outages that were more prominent."
Cox reported that all of the project's outside construction was essentially complete by the end of November, and all activation areas are now open. "I thought November was going to be good. I didn't think it was going to be that good," she said. "Sixteen hundred customers converted from the old legacy system to fiber in two months."
Cox reported 173 customers remain to be scheduled out of the original 10,000. "We're seeing light at the end of the tunnel, and we're excited about that," she said. "Right now, I think it looks pretty promising the way things are going."
IN OTHER BUSINESS
The board approved change orders of $25,285 and up to $289,662 for the Mississippi Drive Underground Cable Corridor Project, still expected to not exceed the $5 million budget.
The board approved the appointment of Board Member Keith Porter to a two year term on the MAGIC Board.
The board rescheduled the Dec. 28, 2021 meeting to Dec. 16, 2021.
