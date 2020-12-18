Activists question MPW plan for gas fired power plant

MUSCATINE — Three environmental activists believe Muscatine Power and Water should rely on renewable energy production instead of going ahead with plans to bring a gas-fired combined heat and power plant on line in 2028.

Sandy Stanley with Clean Air Muscatine, Katie Rock with the Sierra Club, and Freedom Malik with the Humane Society of the United States spoke during Thursday evening's meeting of the Board of Water, Electric, and Communications Trustees. The general message was renewable energy would be a better and more cost effective choice in the long run.

"Renewables are a better choice for Muscatine," Stanley told the board.

Rock said continued requests to make MPW's clean energy study available to the public have gone unanswered. "Muscatine residents deserve this transparency," she said.

"I loudly applaud the company's clean energy initiatives, but not the use of gas," Malik added.

MPW General Manager Gage Huston said the proposals offered by the three women go beyond the physical and financial resources of Muscatine Power and Water. "We have no intention of being untransparent," he said. "I can provide some more information to the board."

