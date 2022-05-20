Adams Martin to go to trial in September for intimidation with a gun

WASHINGTON – A 22-year-old Washington man arrested in Muscatine County after allegedly shooting at a family member during an argument on May 10 has pleaded not guilty and a trial has been set.
According to court documents, Jeremy Dwayne Adams Martin waived his right to a speedy trial. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 16 and a jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 27.
He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660.
He remains in the Washington County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.
Adams Martin was arrested in rural Louisa County after members of the Washington Police Department SWAT team, Louisa County and Muscatine County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a mobile home park where he was staying. Martin was taken into custody without incident. A handgun and ammunition were found during the search, according to a news release from the Washington Police Department.
People are also reading…
Washington Police officers were called at about 10 p.m. May 10 to the 1000 block of E. Main Street to reports of a family argument that resulted in a shooting. The officers learned that Martin allegedly displayed a handgun during an argument. As Martin was leaving the residence as a passenger in his girlfriend’s car, he allegedly fired a shot toward an individual standing near a doorway, striking the house. No injuries were reported.
Police located a Hornady 9 mm bullet casing in the street, according to an arrest report. While inspecting the front porch where the subject had been standing, officers located a railing that had been hit by the bullet and split. The bullet had then lodged in the exterior wall.