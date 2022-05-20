Adams Martin to go to trial in September for intimidation with a gun

WASHINGTON – A 22-year-old Washington man arrested in Muscatine County after allegedly shooting at a family member during an argument on May 10 has pleaded not guilty and a trial has been set.

According to court documents, Jeremy Dwayne Adams Martin waived his right to a speedy trial. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sept. 16 and a jury trial is set to begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 27.

He is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660.

He remains in the Washington County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond.

Adams Martin was arrested in rural Louisa County after members of the Washington Police Department SWAT team, Louisa County and Muscatine County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a mobile home park where he was staying. Martin was taken into custody without incident. A handgun and ammunition were found during the search, according to a news release from the Washington Police Department.

Washington Police officers were called at about 10 p.m. May 10 to the 1000 block of E. Main Street to reports of a family argument that resulted in a shooting. The officers learned that Martin allegedly displayed a handgun during an argument. As Martin was leaving the residence as a passenger in his girlfriend’s car, he allegedly fired a shot toward an individual standing near a doorway, striking the house. No injuries were reported.

Police located a Hornady 9 mm bullet casing in the street, according to an arrest report. While inspecting the front porch where the subject had been standing, officers located a railing that had been hit by the bullet and split. The bullet had then lodged in the exterior wall.

