MUSCATINE — Based on early projections, Muscatine Community College enrollment is up. And according to President Naomi DeWinter, a great deal of that growth is being seen in high school graduates going to MCC the fall after graduation.
"The number of students who graduate from our high schools who choose not to pursue anything after graduation, that is a population that we have really been pursuing," DeWinter said.
DeWinter explained that the operative number for enrollment will not be known until 10 days into the semester.
"While the numbers are still a little fluid, we know we will be up about 20 percent in high school graduates who come here or in the fall, immediately after graduation," DeWinter said. "That's a really positive thing for us."
These early numbers suggest to her that college outreach programs at local high schools might be drumming up the interest she hoped for.
One new hire for this year, Zachary Campbell, who will be teaching public speaking, will be spending time teaching college-level coursework in the local high schools like Louisa-Muscatine and Wilton.
"I will be doing a lot of outreach into the high schools locally," Campbell said. "We are hoping to engage them early, keep them interested."
Another newly hired faculty member Steve Harfst hopes retain these new students with programming like the 22 concurrently offered courses Harfst will help teach in the fall.
"It is a challenge working them all at the same time," Harfst said. "I've been doing it for six years and I tell you there is always something new to learn. ... It's always nice to work with new students. They always bring new ways of looking at things in the lab."
Two faculty members said they were interested to see how their new posts on campus could enrich the environment.
"I want employers to say, 'Oh this person came form MCC, (they) will be a good one,'" said Jessica Farrar, who will teach in the licensed practical nursing program. "I'm excited to facilitate that learning."
One professor, Phil Pagano, said he is excited to be able to work with students. Coming form University of Iowa, he is not used to being the only chemist in the room.
"It will be fun being the only chemistry faculty here," Pagano said. "I'm coming here as someone who has worked in a chemistry department with 30 people that were all chemists. Now I will kind of be the only one around. That will be kind of an interesting reversed role."
DeWinter said she is excited to see new faculty enthusiastic about the incoming class of students.
"Students will have that variety from different types of people and different mentors," DeWinter said. "I think it is really important that we give them different choices and different programs so that they can really explore for themselves while they are on campus."