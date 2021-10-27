On Saturday, Oct. 23, local artist Jim Elias, owner of Sundown Gallery, finishes painting a mural of the seal of the City of Muscatine on the small basketball court in Musser Park. Elias said he stenciled the basic shape in and filled that in with waterproof paint. He wanted to complete it before the predicted rain hit Sunday, Oct. 24.
Adding the seal of Muscatine
