 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Adding the seal of Muscatine
0 comments
featured

Adding the seal of Muscatine

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Finishing touches to seal at Musser Park

On Saturday, Oct. 23, local artist Jim Elias, owner of Sundown Gallery, finishes painting a mural of the seal of the City of Muscatine on the small basketball court in Musser Park. Elias said he stenciled the basic shape in and filled that in with waterproof paint. He wanted to complete it before the predicted rain hit Oct. 24.

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Saturday, Oct. 23, local artist Jim Elias, owner of Sundown Gallery, finishes painting a mural of the seal of the City of Muscatine on the small basketball court in Musser Park. Elias said he stenciled the basic shape in and filled that in with waterproof paint. He wanted to complete it before the predicted rain hit Sunday, Oct. 24.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News