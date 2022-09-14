AFS-USA hopes to find host families in the Muscatine area for student exchange program

MUSCATINE – Although many students from across the globe have gotten the opportunity to travel to the U.S. this fall as exchange students, many are still waiting for a host family to be assigned to them.

Nancy Banaszak, AFS-USA Team Chair and Team Volunteer for the Greater Illinois Area, is turning to the Muscatine community to help her place two incoming exchange students with a host family as soon as possible.

“It’s been a tough year,” Banaszak said. “Everybody is still rebuilding, coming off of (the pandemic). Schools are wrestling with vacancies in terms of faculty and staff, families are wrestling with the impact of inflation, and it has just been a harder year all the way around finding host families and schools nationally.”

Currently, AFS-USA is prioritizing students who won’t get the chance to participate in a high school exchange next year either because they’ll be too old to do a high school exchange or because they won’t have their Department of State Scholarship.

Both of the two students that are looking for host families in Muscatine - Charlotte, 16, from Germany and Solahuddeen, 17, from Thailand - have been on the waiting list for several months. According to their bios, one of Solah’s "must dos" is to experience snow! He is also eager to share his Thai culture, including Thai dances. Charlotte, meanwhile, enjoys games and various outdoor activities, and is excited to learn about the American Culture and lifestyle.

“These students have worked so hard to apply and comply with all the requirements, and now they’re sitting at home, wondering why their friends have been chosen and they haven’t. We think sometimes they’re adults because they’re doing this big brave thing, but they’re still kids and teenagers who are wondering ‘why not me?’,” Banaszak said.

Banaszak also took the time to touch on all the positives that can come during a student exchange, both for the student and for their host family.

“Hosting a student is a wonderful and enriching experience where you have the potential of building a life-long relationship with a host-son or daughter from another country and culture,” she continued, “Many of our families (who have hosted before) have stories about inviting their hosted children to special events like weddings or going to see what they call their ‘host-grandchildren’. The ongoing relationships are just such a pleasure to see.”

Regarding the responsibilities of a host family, they would need to host from September 2022 to June 2023. During that time, they would need to provide three meals a day and the basics of household expenses. For those who are unable to host for the full amount, they can instead be a “welcome family”, hosting their student for 8-12 weeks while AFS looks for a permanent host family.

“Don’t let the idea of hosting for nine or 10 months deter you. We are happy to accommodate a host family’s needs, because we all have the same goal of giving everybody the experience of hosting these children and giving them an opportunity to fulfill their dream of having an exchange here in the US,” Banaszak said.

Those who are interested in hosting Charlotte or Solah are advised to apply as soon as possible. From there, the approval process will begin. This will include completing an online application - which can be started at www.afsusa.org - providing references, completing an electronic criminal background check and having an in-home interview with an AFS volunteer. Residents can reach out to Banaszak at 630-841-9479 or at nancy.banaszak.afs@gmail.com with further questions or for additional information on how to get started.

“AFS has been doing this for 75 years, and we’ve had a lot of wonderful stories to tell over those years,” she said. “We’re predominantly a volunteer organization… because we believe in the benefit of exchange to everybody involved. We’re building diplomatic relationships around the world, one student at a time.”