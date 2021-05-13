After not having been filled since the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdowns in March 2020, the pool at the Aquatic Center in Weed Park had been filled by Thursday afternoon. Due to the pandemic, the pool was not opened in 2020, as safety measures were not considered good enough to keep swimmers safe. This year the pool will reopen. Opening day is tentatively May 29.
After over 15 months, the Muscatine Aquatic Center is ready to open again
