MUSCATINE — When a visitor at the Muscatine Area Farmers Market asked a vendor where "that hippie woman” was set up, the vendor replied, “You’ll have to be more specific.”
Market Manager Jennifer DeFosse says that anecdote is one that always makes her laugh and is pretty true about the vendors at the market.
“Our vendors are all kind of free-spirited folks,” she said. “You have to be a little more relaxed to be a vendor at the market.”
The market features 35-40 vendors this year, which DeFosse said is up from last year, and all vendors are seeing higher sales than in previous years.
But it's not just the atmosphere created by the people selling goods from 7:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays on the corner of 3rd and Cedar streets that are drawing bigger crowds to the market, it's what they're selling.
DeFosse said produce is the most common, followed by baked goods, then crafts.
“Now is the very best time to shop of the season," she said, of this time, two-thirds of the way through the season, "because you get the best of the summer and the best of the early fall.”
Watermelon, sweet corn and some fall crops are the most popular produce right now and another reason the market has been so busy, DeFosse said.
Another is that DeFosse and market organizers have “gone all out” to celebrate the 25th season of the market and have found “any reason to throw a party at the market.”
The season kicked off with a 25th season celebration in June and a Farmers Market Week celebration in August. The events are held to bring people in, but DeFosse would like to see more people becoming vendors. She hopes that an upcoming event at the market might spark some inspiration.
“Crafting with our Crew” will be Sept. 15 and DeFosse says vendor crafters and artists will demonstrate their skills. Specific techniques include spinning Alpaca fiber into yarn, crocheting and painting. What’s unique, DeFosse said, is market vendors are inviting the public to bring their own projects and craft with them.
The next big event will be "Halloween at the Market" Oct. 27. DeFosse said there will be trick-or-treating, a petting zoo and the University of Iowa's Mobile Museum will make a stop featuring the Wild Iowa exhibit.
"I'm a big nature lover," DeFosse said. "Wild Iowa was a big appeal to me. It blends in perfectly with the market."
Events like these not only bring people to the market but also create one of the best features of the market: friendship.
There’s so much I love about the market,” DeFosse said. “The sense of community, the friendships between the customers and the vendors – it’s a fantastic environment.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.