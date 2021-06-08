Aligned Impact Muscatine begins new summer mentorship program for students

MUSCATINE – Educational groups have banded together to help kids who just graduated high school stay focused on the next phase of their lives.
Aligned Impact Muscatine County (AIM), Iowa State University and Outreach and Eastern Iowa Community College (EICC) have partnered with schools to create a “Summer Melt” Mentorship Program.
It's designed for graduates who have struggled with plans for post-secondary education.
“We have a post-secondary strategy network… and we’ve all been working for a number of years now trying to increase post-secondary enrollment for high school students be it traditional college, trades, certification programs or even the military," said Aim director Kim Warren.
As they speak if families, they learned when schools are closed, students may not have access to the guidance or assistance they need.
“Students need to keep doing those transition activities to make it onto campus or onto a post-secondary institution in the fall, they really don’t have a lot of support there,” Warren said. “For example, if they get pulled for FASFA verification, that can be a very confusing process. Or maybe they have changed their mind on where they want to go or maybe they intended to apply somewhere but haven’t done it yet. There really isn’t that support during the summer, especially for first-generation college students.”
This program will help students with college enrollment, career exploration and financial aid assistance and general post-secondary mentorship.
Each high school will have days and times for students to meet in-person or virtually with mentors and discuss plans and options. Muscatine students can meet at Muscatine Community College (MCC) from 9 -11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays or at the Muscatine High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
West Liberty students will meet at West Liberty High from 2-5 p.m. Thursdays, or at MCC from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, or from 5:10 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays on Zoom.
Wilton students meet at Wilton High School from 2-5 p.m. Tuesdays, or at MCC from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, or on Zoom from 5:10 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. AIM will be offering this mentorship program throughout the summer.
“We hope that a wide variety will access this program,” Warren said. “It isn’t just for students who are at risk or just for high achieving students who took AP classes. This program really is for any and all students who need any support, help or advice as they transition from high school to post-secondary. We hope we have a lot of students this summer taking advantage of the program.”
Students who speak Spanish as a primary language can request a Spanish speaking mentor.
The program is free to students, but they must sign up on the Google Forms prior to their meeting at https://forms.gle/U7QV3wJ5wE2z5ZrP6. For additional information on the Summer Melt Mentorship Program, call 563-284-2993.