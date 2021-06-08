Aligned Impact Muscatine begins new summer mentorship program for students

“We have a post-secondary strategy network… and we’ve all been working for a number of years now trying to increase post-secondary enrollment for high school students be it traditional college, trades, certification programs or even the military," said Aim director Kim Warren.

“Students need to keep doing those transition activities to make it onto campus or onto a post-secondary institution in the fall, they really don’t have a lot of support there,” Warren said. “For example, if they get pulled for FASFA verification, that can be a very confusing process. Or maybe they have changed their mind on where they want to go or maybe they intended to apply somewhere but haven’t done it yet. There really isn’t that support during the summer, especially for first-generation college students.”