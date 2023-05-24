Between the flooding and the rain typical in May, some might have been doubting a certain summer tradition’s return, but Almost Friday Fest will kick off this week.

On Thursday, May 25, from 5 to 8 p.m., Keep Muscatine Beautiful will be hosting the first of its seasonal series down at the Muscatine riverfront. As always, admission into the event is free.

“Preparation has been good, our only worry was the flooding,” said Brenda Christensen, with Keep Muscatine Beautiful. “But the whole time they said it would be ready, and it looks like the city came through. It’s all cleaned up and ready to go, so we are excited to start on Thursday night.”

For this first Almost Friday Fest of 2023, the band After Shock, who are considered to be a local favorite thanks to their rockin’ 80’s cover songs, will be providing the live music. For those looking for something to eat or drink, vendors such as Hawaiian Shaved Ice, Twisted Sister Pretzel Co. and BougieDilla, LLC will be there to provide alongside Keep Muscatine Beautiful’s beverage tent.

Christensen said that she is taking enthusiasm for the first event as a good sign for the rest of the Fests she and her team have planned. This includes June’s Fest, which will take on a fiesta theme, becoming “Almost Fiesta Fest”.

“We’re working with LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and a couple of other groups, and we’ll have all sorts of things going on that evening like pageants and crafts in order to help draw the Hispanic community down to celebrate with us,” Christensen said.

The musical group Latin Swing Factor will also be performing that evening.

Looking ahead to the rest of the season, July will see a regular Almost Friday Fest as well as an Almost Fireworks Fest for the 4th of July. July will also see a special weekend event with entertainment lasting from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. held in honor of RAGBRAI.

“We’re going to have a huge event going on the riverfront that weekend, it’s going to be packed with things to do for both the riders and the people in Muscatine, and we would love it if everybody came down, supported RAGBRAI by saying hi to the riders and just had a good time,” Christensen said.

Residents should also note that in the latter half of the season, both the “Barks & Brews” event and the Oktoberfest event will be returning as well.

While admission to these events remains free, all donations and proceeds made through the drinks tent will be put towards the building and installation of a permanent amphitheater for the riverfront. But although this is still an important goal for Christensen and her team, it’s not their only goal.

“Although we like to make money to put towards the amphitheater, our true goal is just keeping this event free for the community,” she said. “We’ve added and expanded, and we hope that the community continues to support us. We’ve got great sponsors again who are willing to put their money up front to make this kind of thing happen, and we’re incredibly grateful and looking forward to a great year!”

More sponsors are needed for the Almost Friday Fest series. Anyone wishing to be a sponsor can contact Christensen and her team at 563-343-0359 or through the Keep Muscatine Beautiful Facebook page. More information on upcoming fests can be found on the page or on almostfridayfest.org.