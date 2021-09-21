Almost Friday Fest partners with Muscatine County Relay for Life for this year's relay

“We’re super excited about the event,” she said, “Relay for Life is a great community nonprofit, and being able to share our events is very important to us at Keep Muscatine Beautiful. It allows us to give more exposure to other events, and it gives the community more of an opportunity to participate in different things.”

The evening will start off with a free survivor dinner at 4:30 p.m. inside Pearl City Station. All cancer survivors and caregivers are invited to attend. During this time, luminaria will be lit and displayed for the rest of the evening, with residents having a chance to purchase their own luminaria.

There will be a pickleball social at 5 p.m., and at 6 p.m. there will be a survivors ceremony, which will include a brief walk. The pickleball social then will continue until the event ends.

At the end of the event, there will be a raffle ticket drawing for a $150 Walmart gift card and a $50 Walgreens gift card. Guests can buy six raffle tickets for $5. Also available will be food trucks, drinks, games and bounce houses for kids, and a live musical performance from The Dweebs.