Almost Friday Fest partners with Muscatine County Relay for Life for this year's relay

MUSCATINE — Almost Friday Fest will have a bit of extra meaning Thursday.
The event has partnered with Muscatine County Relay for Life, and from 4:30 to 8 p.m. those touched by cancer can gather and celebrate life while promoting cancer awareness.
In June, the Muscatine County Relay for Life was held virtually due to COVID-19 concerns, especially for people who are considered vulnerable, such as cancer survivors and seniors. Ed Chamberlin, one of the relay coordinators, said he and other members of the relay committee felt it was important to have the event in-person.
“This has been a tough year, but people are coming to events now,” Chamberlin said. “It’s just good to bring an event back, and put it in the public’s eye again."
Chamberlin said the relay has changed over the years, originally being a 12-hour event at the high school.
“As times have changed, we’ve had to reinvent the wheel and try a few different things, and doing the event with Almost Friday Fest gives us the opportunity to let people know that the American Cancer Society is in Muscatine County, and what we do here, and it just gives us a broader audience, I think,” he said.
Brenda Christensen from Keep Muscatine Beautiful said she hopes people come out to enjoy the event.
“We’re super excited about the event,” she said, “Relay for Life is a great community nonprofit, and being able to share our events is very important to us at Keep Muscatine Beautiful. It allows us to give more exposure to other events, and it gives the community more of an opportunity to participate in different things.”
The evening will start off with a free survivor dinner at 4:30 p.m. inside Pearl City Station. All cancer survivors and caregivers are invited to attend. During this time, luminaria will be lit and displayed for the rest of the evening, with residents having a chance to purchase their own luminaria.
There will be a pickleball social at 5 p.m., and at 6 p.m. there will be a survivors ceremony, which will include a brief walk. The pickleball social then will continue until the event ends.
At the end of the event, there will be a raffle ticket drawing for a $150 Walmart gift card and a $50 Walgreens gift card. Guests can buy six raffle tickets for $5. Also available will be food trucks, drinks, games and bounce houses for kids, and a live musical performance from The Dweebs.
Keep Muscatine Beautiful will help with the Muscatine Walk to End Alzheimer’s at 5 p.m. Friday at Pearl City Station. The Tim Stop Band will perform. This busy weekend will conclude on Saturday with Pearl City Oktoberfest from 1-4 p.m.