Almost Friday Fest will return to the Muscatine riverfront

MUSCATINE — Almost Friday Fest will return to the Mississippi Riverfront on the fourth Thursday of each month from May to September.

The festival started in 2019 and had record crowds last year, though several weeks were canceled because of inclement weather.

The work of nonprofit Keep Muscatine Beautiful, the free festival and concert series starts May 26. It runs from 5 to 8 p.m. and includes food vendors, a beer and wine tent, and a kids’ play area. July’s event will be the third Thursday due to a conflict.

“We’re hoping for bigger and better,” said Chris Boar, co-chair. “We’ve added a few events. We moved the July event up a week due to the soccer search kick-off that we normally have in town. We’re doing the Fourth of July again this year, as well as the Brewfest in September.”

This year’s talent lineup includes such musical acts as First Impression, Angus Kahn, AfterShock, Mud Dogs Band, and Monica Austin. The special events include Tim Stop, Fair Warning, Angus Kahn and Frankie Joe and Kinfolk.

Boar said the Fourth of July event would start after the parade and include music and kids’ activities before the fireworks. She said last year’s BrewFest boasted 20 vendors. This year’s two-day long event will be held Sept. 23 and 24.

“Kids' activities — we are going to try to add some things like a petting zoo,” Boar said. “We are trying to get those details worked out now."

Keep Muscatine Beautiful is a local movement to encourage Muscatine and Louisa county residents to improve the community environment and the beauty of the community through litter prevention and beautification programs. The group is currently raising money to build a bandshell along the riverfront.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.