Almost Friday Fest will return to the Muscatine riverfront

MUSCATINE – After only two shows on Thursdays during 2020 due to the COVID-19 health crisis, Almost Friday Fest will return to the riverfront this year every fourth Thursday of the month from May to September from 5 to 8 p.m. in Riverside Park.

While the first event of the year, scheduled for May 27 and featuring the band First Impression, will remain COVID-19 safe and the kids’ events will be omitted, it is hoped the kids activities will resume later in the year. Chris Boar of Keep Muscatine Beautiful, which hosts the events, said for the first time this year the group is working with Contrary Brewing to set up area breweries to have the first Oktoberfest, slated for Sept. 24 and 25.

“We started in 2019,” she said. “Almost Friday Fest is put on by Keep Muscatine Beautiful, a non-profit. We started the idea of promoting the riverfront. We have a beautiful riverfront and we wanted to promote some activities.”

Special events are also planned for the fests. In June and July there will be a special movie night. Boar said the movies will be announced later. In August the Muscatine Community Y will hold a Duck Derby. In September Relay for Life will be held in conjunction with the fest. The fest itself is a free event and will include music, food vendors, a beer and wine tent, and a kids’ play area.