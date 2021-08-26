Alyson Glynn announces candidacy for Muscatine City Council

MUSCATINE — Among Alyson Glynn’s first memories are her grandmother Jeanette Phillips serving as mayor of Muscatine and later on the city council.

Glynn recalls how much her grandmother was involved with local politics and government. Much of Glynn’s childhood was spent in city hall as her grandmother served first as mayor then as Fifth Ward council member. She commented that interest in local government and to become involved with how the city is operated was instilled in her at an early age.

“It has a direct impact on our everyday lives,” she said. “As I got older I began seeing it for myself. I have lived here all my life and I have children. It just kind of reinforced in me how important it was for just regular citizens to run for office.”

Glynn recently announced her candidacy for Muscatine City Council Ward 2, currently filled by Osmond Malcolm. Malcolm has not announced if he plans to run again.

After graduating from Muscatine High School, Glynn attended Muscatine Community College and went on to get a degree in environmental science from the University of Iowa. She is self-employed and lives in Muscatine with her husband and two children. Her mother’s side of the family has lived in the Muscatine area as far back as the family can trace.

