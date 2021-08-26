Alyson Glynn announces candidacy for Muscatine City Council

MUSCATINE — Among Alyson Glynn’s first memories are her grandmother Jeanette Phillips serving as mayor of Muscatine and later on the city council.
Glynn recalls how much her grandmother was involved with local politics and government. Much of Glynn’s childhood was spent in city hall as her grandmother served first as mayor then as Fifth Ward council member. She commented that interest in local government and to become involved with how the city is operated was instilled in her at an early age.
“It has a direct impact on our everyday lives,” she said. “As I got older I began seeing it for myself. I have lived here all my life and I have children. It just kind of reinforced in me how important it was for just regular citizens to run for office.”
Glynn recently announced her candidacy for Muscatine City Council Ward 2, currently filled by Osmond Malcolm. Malcolm has not announced if he plans to run again.
After graduating from Muscatine High School, Glynn attended Muscatine Community College and went on to get a degree in environmental science from the University of Iowa. She is self-employed and lives in Muscatine with her husband and two children. Her mother’s side of the family has lived in the Muscatine area as far back as the family can trace.
Glynn said she has been involved with many boards for both non-profits and governmental entities. She explained it will be a learning curve to discover how the city works. Since before she announced her candidacy, Glynn had talked with council members about what she could expect on the job. She has also talked with several citizens and business owners to determine what future projects are expected.
In the coming term, Glynn said the city needs to turn its thinking to long term goals.
“We are doing a great job, I think, of elevating what we currently have for our services and doing the construction that needs done,” she said. "I also would like to see more development so its balancing what I see as the three major points of any organization – community, economy and environment.”
Glynn said she hopes to see a bit more development in the environmental aspect.
If elected, Glynn hopes to see improvement in the downtown area. She hopes to see the area cleaned up and would like to see more support for non-profit organizations as well as businesses. She also hopes to see other thing, like the airport, expand for more business and more draw to the area.
Glynn believes there needs to be diversity as well as new people on the Muscatine City Council. Commenting Muscatine is a diverse city, she said she hopes to see people serving who bring something new to the position they serve in.
“I think I bring a fresh perspective and I think with that fresh perspective I can help represent the second ward on the council,” she said. ‘I’m not somebody who’s just going to sit there and think I know everything. I want to hear from my ward and be able to represent what they think to the council.”