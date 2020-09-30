Ambulance service examined due to retirement

“It’s something the supervisors need to watch over. We do subsidize them and I would like to look at what we can do to handle an area and make sure the public is getting the attention in the areas,” Quigley said, adding he was surprised to learn Verink was retiring.

County auditor Sandi Elliott said Verink had contacted her about sending a new contract to Lynn Croft, who apparently will be assuming Verink’s position with the Louisa County Ambulance Service, but had not received anything back.

“We have to make sure we stay on top of it, because no one else is looking at it,” Quigley said.

Although Quigley suggested a joint meeting of all the services, possibly before a supervisors’ regular meeting, no final decision was made. Supervisor Randy Griffin was absent from the meeting.

In other action, the board met with Roger Shindell, a representative for Carosh Compliance Solutions, to discuss the county’s compliance with federal HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) regulations.

Carosh provides the county with required HIPAA training and monitoring activities under an annual $8,960 contract, which the supervisors agreed to renew.