Ambulance service examined due to retirement

WAPELLO — An examination of the complete countywide ambulance service system in Louisa County should be conducted as a result of the apparent retirement of Linda Verink from her administrative position with the Louisa County Ambulance Service, county supervisor Brad Quigley said Tuesday.
Quigley raised his suggestion at the end of the board of supervisors’ regular weekly meeting, pointing out there were two key issues that needed to be reviewed.
He said Verink had stationed an ambulance at her rural Letts home and with her retirement that likely would mean that area of the county would no longer be served through its own ambulance base station.
Quigley also pointed out that Tom Bryant, the administrator for the Morning Sun Ambulance Service, could also be facing retirement in the not-too-distant future, so the timing now might be right for a full review of the services.
Supervisor Chris Ball indirectly questioned what role the supervisors had in reviewing the services, since a board already managed the Louisa County Ambulance Service and the Wapello service was now part of the city of Wapello government.
Quigley acknowledged those arrangements, but pointed out the county was still providing a major source of income for each service through annual subsidies.
According to previous budget discussions, the Fiscal Year 2021 subsidies included $42,864 to the Louisa County Ambulance Service, $37,506 to the Wapello Community Ambulance Service and $33,575 to the Morning Sun Ambulance Service.
“It’s something the supervisors need to watch over. We do subsidize them and I would like to look at what we can do to handle an area and make sure the public is getting the attention in the areas,” Quigley said, adding he was surprised to learn Verink was retiring.
County auditor Sandi Elliott said Verink had contacted her about sending a new contract to Lynn Croft, who apparently will be assuming Verink’s position with the Louisa County Ambulance Service, but had not received anything back.
“We have to make sure we stay on top of it, because no one else is looking at it,” Quigley said.
Although Quigley suggested a joint meeting of all the services, possibly before a supervisors’ regular meeting, no final decision was made. Supervisor Randy Griffin was absent from the meeting.
In other action, the board met with Roger Shindell, a representative for Carosh Compliance Solutions, to discuss the county’s compliance with federal HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) regulations.
Carosh provides the county with required HIPAA training and monitoring activities under an annual $8,960 contract, which the supervisors agreed to renew.
In his presentation, Shindell said around 53 percent of the county staff had completed the required training, which was about twice the number as last year. However, he said the compliance target figure was 80 percent and he urged county officials to continue the effort, reminding them of the potentially heavy fines the county could face if a breach showed there had been inadequate training.
The board also approved the appointment of Shelly Langerquist and Alex Mincer, both Columbus Junction, to the Louisa County Planning and Zoning Commission. Their appointments will fill the seven seats on the commission.
In final action, the board approved signing a $6,324 grant agreement with the Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) to cover higher election costs caused by COVID-19.
The grant comes from a $250 million award made to the CTCL by Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan.
