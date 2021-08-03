Ambulance services discuss merging into one

“You three ambulance groups will have to decide this is what you want to do,” he said.

Wapello Community Ambulance Service director Cindy Small also pointed out that the public would have a say because of the new taxing ability. Griffin agreed, pointing out 60% of voters would need to approve the $1 per $1,000 taxable valuation levy that would be used to fund the combined service. An optional “second effort” tax of 75 cents per $1,000 could also be approved by voters, while local option sales tax and income surcharge revenue could be used to supplement the property tax revenue.

Griffin said it appeared nearly $700,000 in property tax revenue could be raised through the new levy. Combined with the revenue the services currently bring in through Medicaid, Medicare and insurance reimbursements, he suggested the ultimate budget for a combined service might be around $1 million.

An advisory board and a board of trustees would need to be created to help locally implement the new law. The advisory board would oversee and assess needs and other details and guide the implementation, while the trustees would provide overall management of the new system.