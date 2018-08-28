Subscribe for 17¢ / day

The 6th annual All Bob's Best, American Cancer Society fundraiser in memory Bob Eichelberger, will be 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Rendezvous Banquet Facility and Catering, 3127 Lucas St., Muscatine.

The suggested donation at the door is $5 per person with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Beverages and food will be available through the Rendezvous. The event will also include music by Lefty and the Spinners.

— Journal Staff

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments