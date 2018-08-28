The 6th annual All Bob's Best, American Cancer Society fundraiser in memory Bob Eichelberger, will be 7-11 p.m. Saturday at the Rendezvous Banquet Facility and Catering, 3127 Lucas St., Muscatine.
The suggested donation at the door is $5 per person with all proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
Beverages and food will be available through the Rendezvous. The event will also include music by Lefty and the Spinners.
— Journal Staff
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.