MUSCATINE — The Muscatine Relay for Life team for the American Cancer Society will hold its second annual Swine Ball on Saturday, April 1, from 6 to 10 p.m. event at the Rendezvous, 3127 Lucas St.

Ed Chamberlin, who is part of the American Cancer Society of Muscatine County, is helping organize the event and said the ball has been held before in the late 1990s.

The group only recently held the Swine Ball instead of doing a Relay for Life event.

“It was just time to make a change, and so the idea (of the Swine Ball) came back, and we decided to give it a try,” he explained.

With how successful the Swine Ball was last year, the group quickly decided it would hold it again.

“Our goal is $25,000, and we also hope to spread awareness about the American Cancer Society,” Chamberlin continued.

While most events may encourage a more "mature" attire, the dress code for the Swine Ball is to be as tacky and outrageous as possible to walk the event’s red carpet. The light-hearted nature of the evening continues with dinner and a cash bar, plenty of interactive games, music, pig trivia, a silent auction and the crowning of that evening’s king and queen.

When it comes to the event’s biggest appeal, Chamberlin felt that it was the opportunity to dress casual, “let their hair down” and have a bit of fun, all while raising money for cancer research with all the money staying locally.

“There’s not a single person that hasn’t been affected by cancer in some way, and it’s one of those things that really touches me personally,” he said. “But the Swine Ball is just a night to go out, enjoy yourself and dress crazy. Cancer is a serious subject, but sometimes you have to step back and realize that there are good things and good days, and that comes from doing positive things like this.”

Tickets for the Swine Ball are still available. Tickets cost $30 per person prior to the event and $35 per person at the door. A group of eight can purchase together for $200. To order tickets, text 563-260-1135 or go to https://acsengage.org/swineball.

For those who have survived cancer, they will have another opportunity to celebrate thanks to the American Cancer Society’s Heroes Celebration at 4:30 p.m. April 20 at the American Legion. This is a free dinner event for survivors and their caregivers.