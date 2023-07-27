MUSCATINE – Only a few hours after the RAGBRAI cyclists pull out of Muscatine, another visitor will be arriving on the Mississippi riverfront for a short stay in town.

For the second time in as many weeks, the American Countess will dock in Muscatine. It will be the second of three visits this year after Muscatine was named a docking point for American Queen Steamboat Company. The lower boat launch and the parking area downriver from the Iowa Avenue entrance to Riverside Park in Muscatine will be closed to the public, beginning at noon Saturday.

The area will reopen to the public at 1 p.m. Sunday. Tours and boat rides won’t be offered. Those wishing to see the boat from the shore can come to the riverfront between 8 a.m. and noon Sunday.

“If people want to come down and see the boat, there will be stores open on Sunday morning as well as restaurants.” said Rebecca Paulsen, vice president of operations and tourism for the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry. “If they want to do some shopping or get something to eat, that would be a great morning in downtown Muscatine.”

The paddle-wheeler is one of the newest ships in the fleet, having been launched on March 21, 2021. It is 318 feet long and 79 feet wide with four decks. It has 123 staterooms and a capacity of 245 passengers.

The countess also docked in Muscatine on July 16. Another ship is scheduled to dock on the riverfront Sept. 10. More dates are expected to be scheduled in 2024, but Paulsen said the dates haven’t been announced yet.

“It was great,” Paulsen said of the July 16 visit. “The guests had a lovely time and enjoyed all the stops. I heard nothing but positive comments about Muscatine.”

During the visit, guests will be taken by tour bus to three main stops in Muscatine — the Art Center, Environmental Learning Center, and Pearl Button Museum.

In October 2022, the American Queen made a test stop before Muscatine was added to the landing list. During the test, 350 visitors disembarked. Industry standards say that each visitor spends about $125. Vicksburg, Mississippi, reports that since 2018, the American Duchess and sister ship American Queen have brought more than $2 million to the local economy, according to an article in the Vicksburg Post.

Paulsen said tickets on the boats were about $3,000 each and the visitors likely would be in their 70s and well-traveled.