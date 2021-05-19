American Rescue Plan money discussions begin in Louisa County

Supervisor Brad Quigley said he was interested in big picture projects that would replace systems rather than equipment, but acknowledged that cost could be substantially higher.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The supervisors also questioned if the funds could be used to bring rural water into Louisa County.

“We are going to have to gather information and prioritize what we want to spend it on,” supervisor Chris Ball said.

In other action, the board met with several department heads for their regular updates.

Conservation board executive director Katie Hammond reported final documentation work was still moving forward on the Hoover Nature Trail project, as well as the wetland interpretive trail at the Langwood Interpretive Center site.

She also reported the conservation board had recently raised camp fees from $12 to $15 and was working to develop an online reservation system.

Hammond and conservation board chair Sam Willson also presented the supervisors with the conservation board’s request to add $41,000 to the conservation reserve fund.

The two indicated one project that could be funded through the reserve fund was the acquisition of land at Virginia Grove that would connect several county parcels in the area.