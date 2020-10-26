Amidst COVID-19 concerns, MCC will shut down its campus for one week

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the closure, on-campus classes will be held virtually on Live Online, and all courses that are already online will continue as scheduled. Student services will also be provided remotely.

Other EICC campuses, as well as the Learning Tree Childcare Center in Muscatine, will remain open and continue scheduled in-person classes.

DeWinter said a week-long closure will give MCC staff sufficient time to carefully track exposures and allow time for people to test and the results to return.

It is believed that all people who may have been in contact with a positive-testing staff member have already been notified. MCC also plans on doing an additional deep cleaning of the facilities during this closure. Students and staff at MCC who haven’t been contacted are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test if they are concerned.

“We are in constant contact with our health department officials, trying to understand the recent increase,” DeWinter said. She added the college monitors county numbers daily while also looking closely at the 14-day positivity rate.

“We do not believe that the college activities are adding to the positivity rate in the county, but at the same time we cannot completely isolate ourselves from what happens in our communities,” she said.