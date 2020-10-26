Amidst COVID-19 concerns, MCC will shut down its campus for one week

MUSCATINE — Muscatine Community College announced the closing of the main campus as well as the Ag Learning Center and Button Factory locations from Monday, Oct. 26 to Nov. 1 in light of the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
According to the Eastern Iowa Community College website, the decision reflects the sharp increase of positive COVID-19 cases in the Muscatine County 14-day average positivity rate. There also are positive cases within the campus itself.
“We have had small numbers of cases among students and staff,” MCC President Naomi DeWinter said. “Each one is carefully traced to minimize any potential further exposure.”
MCC maintains a dashboard that publicly posts case numbers, which is updated weekly. This dashboard can be found at https://www.eicc.edu/welcome20/dashboard.aspx.
This will be the first time the college has closed since reopening in late August. DeWinter said the college’s success in keeping case numbers low is partially due to the students and staff, who have been fully onboard with all safety measures that have been put into place.
“Potential cases are flagged early, contact tracing is done in case of any potential exposure, and the faculty are extremely flexible with students who have been asked to stay off campus,” DeWinter said.
During the closure, on-campus classes will be held virtually on Live Online, and all courses that are already online will continue as scheduled. Student services will also be provided remotely.
Other EICC campuses, as well as the Learning Tree Childcare Center in Muscatine, will remain open and continue scheduled in-person classes.
DeWinter said a week-long closure will give MCC staff sufficient time to carefully track exposures and allow time for people to test and the results to return.
It is believed that all people who may have been in contact with a positive-testing staff member have already been notified. MCC also plans on doing an additional deep cleaning of the facilities during this closure. Students and staff at MCC who haven’t been contacted are encouraged to get a COVID-19 test if they are concerned.
“We are in constant contact with our health department officials, trying to understand the recent increase,” DeWinter said. She added the college monitors county numbers daily while also looking closely at the 14-day positivity rate.
“We do not believe that the college activities are adding to the positivity rate in the county, but at the same time we cannot completely isolate ourselves from what happens in our communities,” she said.
While she and her staff believe that face-to-face classes and services are important, DeWinter says that they will only continue to offer these options if they can do so safely.
“Our faculty have been absolutely fantastic in working with students who need to access their courses from home, and I am holding a listening session for students later this week so we can hear suggestions directly from students,” DeWinter said, adding that students are always welcome to contact her personally as well.
