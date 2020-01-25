MUSCATINE – During one of several stops on a quick tour of Iowa before returning to Washington, D.C., for President Donald Trump’s impeachment hearing, Sen. Amy Klobuchar smiled a little when a man holding a "Trump 2020" banner appeared the picture window of Boonies on the Avenue.
After having to squeeze through a capacity crowd in the restaurant, a strong increase from the 60 people who attended her event the first time she visited Muscatine in July 2019, the Minnesota Senator spoke of her role in the Trump impeachment, which she came to Iowa from after the senate adjourned early Saturday.
Muscatine was her second stop of the day and she will speak in several cities in the first-in-the nation caucus state before returning.
“I guess this means we are doing well,” she commented as she gestured at the man in the window. She commented that this may be a result of her winning the “endorsement of the Quad-City Times … or the New York Times.”
With nine days left until the Iowa caucus, Klobuchar has seen her poll numbers surge into double digits. She commented that to beat Donald Trump in a presidential race, she needed a “big win.” For that, she said, she needs the help of Iowans to get her message out, as she would be unable to with the impeachment hearings. Opening arguments will be held Wednesday.
“I thought I was going to spend my closing 10 days here on a bus tour, but I’m going to need you to campaign for me,” she told the audience.
Klobuchar said she has passed over 100 bills – more than anyone else running. She said she cares about the smaller issues and will be sure to include lessons she has learned in Iowa.
During the half-hour speech, Klobuchar discussed her ideas for affordable housing, the economy, and health care and drug prices. She said funding for many of the programs have to come from money she said Trump “gave away to the people at the top.” She also said she is the only candidate to have a plan for opioid addiction and mental health care.
“The president herself can get a waiver to bring in less expensive drugs from other countries,” she said, when discussing one of her 137 things she would be able to do as president without the approval of congress. “Can you imagine the pressure that will put on the prices if the president has the leverage to do that?”
