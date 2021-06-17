'An exemplary model' Rep. Miller-Meeks recognizes MHS at House of Representatives

MUSCATINE — It isn’t often that a small town high school is recognized in Washington D.C., but on June 17, Muscatine High School received just that.

Early Thursday afternoon, Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks spoke on the floor of the House of Representatives about Iowa’s partnership with the ACT’s College Application Campaign, which has been going on for over 15 years. The College Application Campaign focuses specifically on increasing the number of first-generation students, as well as students from low-income households, that apply to college throughout Iowa each year as a way to encourage the pursuit of higher education.

Despite an unusual previous year, Miller-Meeks was happy to report that the campaign’s efforts still saw successful results in 2020.

“I am proud to announce, in 2020, 176 Iowa schools participated in the College Application Campaign, and altogether, 504 students completed 1,578 college applications,” she said. But this wasn’t the only good news that she had.