Anderson unveils artwork during show at the Sunrise Gallary

MUSCATINE – For the first time in his long career, Muscatine-based artist Chris Anderson opened an art show Saturday with several works paying tribute to artists who struggled with personal demons to make their mark on the world.
Sitting in the Sunrise Gallery Saturday afternoon during the unveiling of the show, Anderson greeted people who came in to examine the art works and a sculpture displayed along the wall. The art works ranged from surrealist art to landscaped paintings. Anderson explained the subject matter in all the paintings is related to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), a non-profit organization in Muscatine that helps to meet the social needs of the people in the area. He said the center’s mascot “Boots” is the inspiration for one of the paintings.
“The cat is famous at the MCSA,” Anderson said of a painting of a cat that sat in the middle of the display. “Louis Wain is the artist I studied to help paint this. Louis Wain suffered from schizophrenia and during his career he published 19 children’s books and was a well-established author. As his schizophrenia got worse, his cats went from looking as they should as a children’s book author to a more trippy fractal black light painting cats. It’s interesting to see his condition worsen as he aged.”
The display will be featured through Feb. 27 and includes five paintings and a sculpture on loan from the National Pearl Button Museum, which also features several pieces of Anderson’s work. Anderson said a portion of the money earned from the sale of prints of the artworks will go to benefit MCSA. The event is called “Beyond a Sunny Day,” meaning he hopes to progress past the Mark Twain-inspired art work he created for Muscatine that shows the town and the statue on the riverfront with a bright sunny sky.
The works on display are reminiscent of the works of several famous artists from Vincent Van Gogh to Jean Basquiat to Salvador Dali (including a melting clock in one of the paintings. Anderson explained each of the artists had overcome mental issues in their lives, including substance abuse and suicidal impulses. Notes on the bottoms of the paintings show the conditions each artists suffered from.
Anderson is well known in Muscatine as he has painted many murals on the sides of buildings in the downtown area. He said that he cannot remember a time that he was not into creating art, saying he began as many children do with making drawings and he just kept doing it and learned to expand the art.
Believing art can communicate such things as happiness and beauty, Anderson displays a painting a friend had commissioned, asking Anderson to paint his version of happiness. The bright painting shows calm waters, sunshine and green grass.