Anderson unveils artwork during show at the Sunrise Gallary

MUSCATINE – For the first time in his long career, Muscatine-based artist Chris Anderson opened an art show Saturday with several works paying tribute to artists who struggled with personal demons to make their mark on the world.

Sitting in the Sunrise Gallery Saturday afternoon during the unveiling of the show, Anderson greeted people who came in to examine the art works and a sculpture displayed along the wall. The art works ranged from surrealist art to landscaped paintings. Anderson explained the subject matter in all the paintings is related to the Muscatine Center for Social Action (MCSA), a non-profit organization in Muscatine that helps to meet the social needs of the people in the area. He said the center’s mascot “Boots” is the inspiration for one of the paintings.

“The cat is famous at the MCSA,” Anderson said of a painting of a cat that sat in the middle of the display. “Louis Wain is the artist I studied to help paint this. Louis Wain suffered from schizophrenia and during his career he published 19 children’s books and was a well-established author. As his schizophrenia got worse, his cats went from looking as they should as a children’s book author to a more trippy fractal black light painting cats. It’s interesting to see his condition worsen as he aged.”

