WAPELLO — County officials agreed Tuesday to continue monitoring a county road near the unincorporated Louisa County village of Elrick Junction, after reports the road had been impacted by recent high water, which apparently had now subsided.
During discussion with the county board of supervisors a few weeks ago, county engineer Larry Roehl and assistant county engineer Adam Shutt had reported high water was impacting F Avenue. The two said they suspected part of the problem was a beaver dam that reportedly was on land belonging to William Poggemiller, Elrick Junction.
The dam apparently was on a branch of Smith Creek and was causing water to not only impact the county road, but also to spread onto neighboring private land.
The supervisors at that time had directed the engineers to conduct further investigations and suggested if the water continued to impact the road to take action to have the dam removed.
Both Poggemiller and Roehl attended the supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday and appeared to agree the high water had subsided enough that the road was no longer being as significantly impacted as it was earlier.
However, they appeared to differ, at least in part, on the reason for the high water in the first place.
“I took a tour of the Elrick swamp and found a little mud dam and kicked a hole in that and let the water run down,” Roehl said, agreeing with Poggemiller’s description of the structure as a muskrat dam and not a beaver dam.
“Muskrats will do that with leaves and mud and grass,” Poggemiller said, adding he felt the high water was being caused by siltation of the original marsh area and not the small muskrat dam.
“Instead of having four foot of water out there now, I have a foot and half on a good day,” he claimed.
Poggemiller and supervisor Chris Ball also appeared to disagree over whether water had even gone over F Avenue during the recent high-water event.
Earlier in the meeting when Ball had asked if the water was still over the road, Poggemiller had offered his assessment.
“It hasn’t been over the road all year,” he had replied.
That answer had brought a quick response from Ball, who farms in the area.
“If someone hadn’t torn (the reported beaver dam) down, it would be over the road right now,” he had said, without identifying anyone.
Poggemiller, however, continued to dispute there had been a beaver dam and even if there had been, water backing up from the nearby Iowa River would have washed it out.
Instead, he continued to point to the area’s siltation and other hydraulic issues and offered several solutions, including filling the area or adding a water control structure to the area.
Eventually, the supervisors agreed the engineers should continue to monitor the situation.
“Our concern is water backing up on the road,” supervisor Randy Griffin said.
In other action, the supervisors:
• Received monthly updates on the veterans affairs, public health and recorder offices.
• Signed an agreement with ICIT Audit for a security review of the county’s IT network.
Monthly updates from three department heads also highlighted the Louisa County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Tuesday.
Leading off the trio of reports, Adam Caudle, veterans affairs director, told the supervisors that his office had seen a steady workload over the past month.
“Since the last meeting I had 62 contacts,” he reported, explaining the contacts had included three home visits, 19 veteran visits to his office and two nursing home visits among other interactions.
