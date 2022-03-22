Lydia Massey and her mother, Jennifer, explore the Anne Frank display in the small theater at Strahan Hall at Muscatine Community College. The display is free and open to the public between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday. The display was brought to Muscatine by the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. On April 4, it will move to the Susan Clark Middle School for the Muscatine School District to view. Frank was a German-Dutch diarist of Jewish heritage whose diary chronicled her family hiding from the Nazis. She is one of the most discussed Jewish victims of the Holocaust.
Anne Frank Exhibit on display at Muscatine Community College
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
MUSCATINE — Two Muscatine music acts won top honors over the weekend at MH Entertainment's second annual Battle of the Bands QC event, where 1…
MUSCATINE – After spending much of her life working to promote causes at the Iowa Capitol, Michelle "Shelly" Servadio Elias feels it is time t…
MUSCATINE — A Muscatine County judge ruled that evidence Emily Erin Resendiz, 27, of West Liberty, allegedly sexually abused a 13-year-old boy…
WAPELLO — A school resource officer will remain in the Wapello School District and a new SRO position will be established in the Louisa-Muscat…
MUSCATINE — Emergency repairs to Hershey Avenue near the northbound ramp of Highway 61 begin on Monday.
MUSCATINE — The Muscatine City Council is still considering striking the ordinance prohibiting pit bull dogs from the city, and people have on…
MUSCATINE — Since the 1990s — though it was only first recognized on a federal level in 2021 — April has been known as National Arab Heritage …
WAPELLO — Wapello building owner Dean Jensen will have until March 21 to provide the city with documentation that a contractor has been hired …
This year’s Muscatine High School prom, “A Night on the Red Carpet,” will held Saturday, April 30, with after-prom taking place afterwards at midnight. In order to provide just as many prizes for this year’s event, the CAPE committee is turning to the community for assistance and prize donations.
MUSCATINE – At the end of this month, Muscatine Community College plans to celebrate the life and accomplishments of one of Muscatine's most …