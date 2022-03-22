Anne Frank Exhibit on display at Muscatine Community College

Lydia Massey and her mother, Jennifer, explore the Anne Frank display in the small theater at Strahan Hall at Muscatine Community College. The display is free and open to the public between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. through Friday. The display was brought to Muscatine by the Stanley Center for Peace and Security. On April 4, it will move to the Susan Clark Middle School for the Muscatine School District to view. Frank was a German-Dutch diarist of Jewish heritage whose diary chronicled her family hiding from the Nazis. She is one of the most discussed Jewish victims of the Holocaust.