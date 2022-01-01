Annual Eagles and Ivories concert expected to return fully for its 28th year

MUSCATINE – For music fans in Muscatine, January just isn’t complete without a bit of ragtime. Thankfully, fans only have to wait a bit longer to enjoy some live performances.
From Thursday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 30, Muscatine will once again host the 28th annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend.
Sponsored by the Muscatine Art Center and Muscatine County Arts Council, this four-day event is filled with ragtime, jazz and classical music played by renowned musicians.
“We went virtual last year, and this year we have our fingers crossed,” Festival Director Dave Ales said. “At this present time, we think in-person concerts are doable, and we’re looking forward to resuming everything.”
The event kicks off Jan. 27 with performances from Cabaret, Ivory & Gold featuring Jeff and Anne Barnhart, and Chase Garret at the Merrill Hotel starting at 7 p.m. The Barnharts have become a staple of Eagles and Ivories.
“This festival will be the first big performance since the pandemic started that the Barnharts, our annual headliners, will be flying to a concert,” Ales said. “We’re happy to have them here again.”
On Friday, Jan. 28, Addington Place of Muscatine will host a free kickoff concert from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Later that night, concert goers can head to a soup supper at Wesley United Methodist Church from 5 to 7 p.m. The group Mud Creek Mudcats will perform during the meal.
At 7 p.m., Garrett and Ivory & Gold will perform alongside musicians Brian Holland, Danny Coots and Steve Pikal at Wesley United Methodist Church. Then at 10 p.m., there will be an After Hours performance at the Merrill Hotel featuring Mad Creek Mudcats and Jim Radloff.
On Saturday, January 29, guests can enjoy a selection of silent movies at the Muscatine Art Center starting at noon. Then at 2 p.m., Holland and Coots will perform at the Art Center.
Wesley Methodist will have syncopation desserts from 5 to 7 p.m., featuring music by Locust Street Boys. Then at 7 p.m., Ivory & Gold, Holland, Coots, Pikal and Garrett will give another performance. The Merrill Hotel will host another After Hours concert at 10 p.m., featuring the Locust Street Boys with Radloff.
Finally, on Sunday, Jan. 30, Wesley Methodist will hold a Ragtime and Jazz Gospel Worship service at 11 a.m., featuring the Mad Creek Mudcats. Then at 2 p.m., Ivory & Gold will perform their final performance of the weekend at the Muscatine Art Center at 2 p.m. This concert entitled “Music That Made America Great” will be a celebration of 500 years of classic American music.
The weekend also serves as a prime time to watch the eagles along the Mississippi River, which can be done at Pearl City Station without any additional ticket purchase from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Tickets for the entire weekend cost $70, while tickets for individual days can be purchased separately. Children 16 and under have free admission into all events. Purchase tickets at Flowers on the Avenue or at the doors of each of this year’s concert venues.
Virtual options are still being discussed. Check the Muscatine County Arts Council Facebook page for updates.