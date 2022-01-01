Annual Eagles and Ivories concert expected to return fully for its 28th year

MUSCATINE – For music fans in Muscatine, January just isn’t complete without a bit of ragtime. Thankfully, fans only have to wait a bit longer to enjoy some live performances.

From Thursday, Jan. 27, to Sunday, Jan. 30, Muscatine will once again host the 28th annual Eagles and Ivories Ragtime Weekend.

Sponsored by the Muscatine Art Center and Muscatine County Arts Council, this four-day event is filled with ragtime, jazz and classical music played by renowned musicians.

“We went virtual last year, and this year we have our fingers crossed,” Festival Director Dave Ales said. “At this present time, we think in-person concerts are doable, and we’re looking forward to resuming everything.”

The event kicks off Jan. 27 with performances from Cabaret, Ivory & Gold featuring Jeff and Anne Barnhart, and Chase Garret at the Merrill Hotel starting at 7 p.m. The Barnharts have become a staple of Eagles and Ivories.

“This festival will be the first big performance since the pandemic started that the Barnharts, our annual headliners, will be flying to a concert,” Ales said. “We’re happy to have them here again.”

