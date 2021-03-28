 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annual egg hunt draws nice turnout
0 comments
top story
IT'S EASTER EGG HUNT TIME

Annual egg hunt draws nice turnout

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The annual Muscatine Easter Egg Hunt was held Saturday morning at Weed Park with plenty of families attending to search for elusive Easter Eggs and other holiday goodies. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News