Annual MHS band nuts fundraiser to wrap up on Dec. 10

MUSCATINE — Earlier in October, the Muscatine High School band was able to start its annual Koeze Nuts band fundraiser for the 39th year in a row. With the fundraiser winding down next week and one last big push left to go at this year’s Jingle and Mingle event, Scott Comstock, who helps run the band nuts sale, took a moment to reflect on how this year has gone.

“We opened around October 16 this year, so it’s kind of a long fundraiser and it’s like that every year,” Comstock said. “We’re in the final two weeks of the fundraiser now, and this is where things can get a little crazy because we’re trying to manage our orders and the store. Obviously (the pandemic) had an effect on our sales a couple of years ago ... but I would say that we are seeing a little bit of a rebound on the number of students that are selling.”

As always, those who haven’t ordered nuts from a student already can still buy some of the most popular Koeze Nuts products in-person at the band’s pop-up "nut house," located within Muscatine Travel on 123 West Second St. This is the second year in a row that the Band Nut House has shared a space with Muscatine Travel.

Walk-ins at the Band Nut House can be done anytime from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays, as well as during the Jingle and Mingle event, which will be on Friday, December 2, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Some of the delicious products that can be found within the nut house include Colossal Cashews in a 30-ounce decorative glass jar, which Comstock considers to be the brand’s most popular item due to the quality of the cashews. The store will also still be selling classic mixed nuts both with and without macadamia nuts, caramel pecan chocolate turtles, and malted milk balls.

As for those who may be looking for something a little more specific to their tastes and would like it delivered before the holidays, residents will have until Saturday, December 3 to place their orders, with these special orders arriving by December 10, which is the last day that the Band Nut House will be open.

One of the most noteworthy things about this fundraiser, Comstock noted, is that because the MHS band is able to purchase the Band Nut House products in bulk, they are then able to sell these products at $5 to $10 less than their list price.

Additionally, the more nuts that are sold during this fundraiser, the more MHS band students will be able to benefit. Students who work in the Band Nut House or who make individual sales of Koeze Nuts can then earn credit, allowing them to more easily purchase things such as reeds or oil for their instruments or to pay for their traveling costs when the band takes a trip somewhere. Comstock added that profits made through band nuts are also put towards funding and purchasing new sheet music for the band as well as covering the costs of hosting annual invitational events at MHS.

“This is definitely the biggest band fundraiser that we have at MHS,” Comstock said. “Because it’s been going on so long, it’s been really interesting as far as community support because we have so many community members who have been buying these products every year as gifts for friends and family, as well as companies that buy products for their employees.”

Regardless of whether or not they have already purchased their nuts for the year, residents are encouraged to stop by the Band Nut House this Friday evening during the Jingle and Mingle event, as several students will be there performing for the enjoyment of walk-in visitors. Residents should also keep an eye out for additional nut sales after Dec. 10, depending on how many leftover products the band still has on hand after the fundraiser has officially ended.