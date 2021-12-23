Annual Salvation Army fundraiser in Muscatine is running behind

MUSCATINE – After a week of cold nights inside the giant Salvation Army kettle outside of HyVee, Lt. Greg Bock of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County hopes to be able to announce the collection of $190,000 when he climbs out of the kettle at noon Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, with about 24 hours left, he still had a ways to go. That being about $31,000. With the annual kettle fundraiser being the main fundraising drive for the Salvation Army during the year, Bock said if the goal is not reached, the Salvation Army would have to do strategic planning to make up for the loss. This said, he said people can continue donating to the Salvation Army through January.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“People don’t know what the Salvation Army does in town,” Bock said. "Two things – we do emergency services and we have had two events here in the last couple of months. One was the tower apartment complex fire. The Salvation Army spent $27,000 on hotel space. People don’t realize where their donations go. They go right here to help your family, friends and neighbors. The Muscatine Metals fire, we helped with that. We put Christmas toys under trees.”