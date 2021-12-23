 Skip to main content
Annual Salvation Army fundraiser in Muscatine is running behind
12 Days of Christmas Spirit

Annual Salvation Army fundraiser in Muscatine is running behind

kettle

With less than 24 hours until the end of his stay in the giant kettle, Salvation Army of Muscatine County Lt. Greg Bock said there the group still needs $31,500 to reach the $190,000 goal for the year. 

 DAVID HOTLE

MUSCATINE – After a week of cold nights inside the giant Salvation Army kettle outside of HyVee, Lt. Greg Bock of the Salvation Army of Muscatine County hopes to be able to announce the collection of $190,000 when he climbs out of the kettle at noon Christmas Eve.

On Thursday, with about 24 hours left, he still had a ways to go. That being about $31,000. With the annual kettle fundraiser being the main fundraising drive for the Salvation Army during the year, Bock said if the goal is not reached, the Salvation Army would have to do strategic planning to make up for the loss. This said, he said people can continue donating to the Salvation Army through January.

“People don’t know what the Salvation Army does in town,” Bock said. "Two things – we do emergency services and we have had two events here in the last couple of months. One was the tower apartment complex fire. The Salvation Army spent $27,000 on hotel space. People don’t realize where their donations go. They go right here to help your family, friends and neighbors. The Muscatine Metals fire, we helped with that. We put Christmas toys under trees.”

Bock said his original goal was to stay until the amount was reached, but his family want him home for Christmas, so he is going to leave the kettle at noon on Christmas Eve. He has spent several nights in the kettle, including several of which he said has been the coldest he had ever spent outside while in the kettle. He said on Wednesday night the temperature dropped to 11 degrees.

In past years it has been a matter of pride for Bock that he always hit his goals when fundraising in the kettle. He said the goal can be reached this year as well if the community pulls together and is able to give above and beyond.

“If it turns out we have to cut programming, then we will have to cut programming,” he said. “I don’t want to cut programming. I want to be able to stay as involved and engaged and embedded in the community as we are.”

People wishing to make a donation can go to Hy-Vee for an in-person donation, or online at donate@saheartland.org/muscatine.

