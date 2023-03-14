MUSCATINE — Last fall Friends of the Muscatine Art Center performed the hybrid-play “Encore for Murder” in honor of the 75th anniversary of Mickey Spillane’s first novel, the very same author who inspired local Muscatine author Max Allan Collins to begin writing his own mystery stories.

With how much attention and praise the performance received, the group decided to present an encore performance of “Encore for Murder,” but this time instead of the MHS stage, audience members will have the opportunity to enjoy the thrilling tale on the Black Box Theater’s big screen.

Muscatine Community College will premiere the filmed version of the “Encore for Murder” hybrid-play at the Black Box Theatre in Strahan Hall on Friday, March 31 at 7 p.m. This will be a free event hosted by Max Allan Collins himself, although donations will be accepted at the event.

Taking on the tone of a classic mystery, “Encore for Murder” focuses on a private eye as he helps an old flame, a former Broadway actress who is receiving death threats while trying to return to her career.

Those who have already watched the show in-person will be happy to know that the entire cast was able to participate in the play’s recording. This includes TV’s Gary Sandy ("WKRP in Cincinnati") as private eye Mike Hammer, as well as local actors Courtney Cooper, Chris Causey, Rob Minder, Cassidy Probasco, Brian Linderman, Keith Porter, Evan Maynard, Randall Cooper, Judy Wilson and Rene Mauck.

Chad Bishop, who originally provided the show’s sound effects as its foley performer, also assisted with the recording of the show.

“We had decided to film it way later in the process,” Bishop said. “It turned out well. We spent a lot of time editing the camera angles together, and so it’s a really nice professional recording.”

He then added that the film is expected to eventually be posted on the Channel 9 YouTube channel, however he is unsure when it will be available for free and suspects that it may take a while, so he encouraged those who have the opportunity to attend the film’s premiere.

With how successful “Encore for Murder” has proven to be, Bishop said he hopes to gain support for another local film, “Blue Christmas.” It would be a feature-length movie with a script written by Max Allan Collins based off his book “Blue Christmas and Other Holiday Homicides.”

All donations given on the night of the “Encore for Murder” premiere will be put toward the production of “Blue Christmas.”