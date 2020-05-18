Anti-immigrant flyers distributed in Muscatine

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-880-2108 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE – There were very few words to describe the anger, the pain and the outrage Miyah Payne felt when she picked up the latest edition of a local monthly publication laying in her yard and found an adhesive-backed anti-immigration message included.

Last week, many residents found messages calling for the expulsion of immigrants because “they can’t make white babies” included with the publication. The publication has no connection with the National Alliance, other than reporting on the group. The free publication was used to add enough weight for the single-page fliers to easily be tossed into people’s yards.

“I saw the paper laying out in my yard passed the sidewalk like it was thrown from a vehicle,” Payne said. “I looked around to see if anyone else had gotten one because I had never seen anything like it and I walked in my house and proceeded to read it I was enraged. I was literally shaking.”

Payne explained her husband his Hispanic and her two children are bi-racial. She said she has been happily married to her husband for almost 21 years. She also says most of her closest friends and family are Hispanic. A former daycare owner, she has cared for many Hispanic and black children as if they were her own.