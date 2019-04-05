MUSCATINE — It's time to clean up.
The Muscatine City Council approved April 22-26 as Muscatine Spring Cleanup Week for residents at Thursday's city council meeting.
During those days, Muscatine and Fruitland residents may leave unwanted bulky items curbside at no charge for trash collection on residents' regular collection day.
Items include furniture and building material under 8 feet x 4 feet x 2 feet and up to two appliances, according to a news release from the city of Muscatine.
Doors from refrigerators and freezers must be removed before collection for safety reasons, and smaller household items must be bagged. All unwanted items must be on the curb for pick up the night before collection or before 5 a.m. on collection day.
Yard waste and brush will also be collected. Yard waste must be in city of Muscatine yard waste bags and brush must be bundled no larger than 18 inches around and four feet long, the news release read.
Items that will not be collected include:
Torn down buildings (such as garages), car bodies, large trees or stumps, concrete, paint and other hazardous chemicals, motor oil and antifreeze, and camper refrigerators and air conditioners.
Concrete may be disposed of at the Department of Public Works, 1459 Washington St., for free. The Transfer Station, 1000 S. Houser St., accepts paint, motor oil, antifreeze, other hazardous chemicals, and camper refrigerators and air conditioning units year round for free.
Free Tire Drop-Off Week will be May 6-11 followed by Free Electronics Drop-Off Week May 13-18. During those weeks items may be delivered to the Transfer Station and received at no cost. Residents of Muscatine and Fruitland with proof of residency, may deliver up to four car or light truck tires without rims, up to three electronic items and propane gas tanks.
Hours for the Recycling Center and Transfer Station are 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to noon Saturday.
