DURANT — As a mother of two children diagnosed with Type I diabetes, Dorian Maag knows how important having insulin is and also how difficult it can be for some families to pay for it. So she started a nonprofit to help alleviate some of the stress local families face.
Roell Inc. is a Durant-based nonprofit Maag started less than a year ago after completing her Ph.D. in education policy and leadership studies at the University of Iowa. Named after Maag's children, Robbie and Ellie, the nonprofit provides support to families struggling to cover health care expenses for their children. Assistance is available to families with children from infants to 21 years old living within a 40-mile radius of Durant, which includes most cities in Muscatine, Cedar and Scott counties.
Parents of children with chronic illnesses such as diabetes sometimes have to look at all of the household expenses, including paying rent or buying groceries, Maag said, to decide what they can afford that month. She said deciding not to buy medicine isn't an option.
"That shouldn't be a decision a parent has to make," she said.
According to a January report from Health Care Cost Institute, spending on insulin nearly doubled from 2012 to 2016 for patients with Type I diabetes due to an increase in insulin costs. The group used data from health care claims to identify trends. In 2016, a patient with Type I diabetes paid $5,705 for a year's supply of insulin compared to $2,864 for the same supply in 2012, according to the report.
Struggling to pay for medication or supplies isn't just an issue for the uninsured. Families above income guidelines for services are also left with few options to pay for medicine and supplies. Maag said some insurance deductibles have families paying thousands of dollars out of pocket before health care costs are covered. Combined with other expenses related to the illness such as insulin pumps, co-payments for doctor visits and travel to specialists out of town, even families with insurance may find themselves needing help. She said parents don't have a choice but to pay, sometimes getting second jobs or maxing out credit cards.
Maag said the idea for Roell came to her while she was at a pharmacy picking up her children's prescriptions. She said she overheard a woman telling the clerk at the counter she couldn't take her prescriptions home that day because they were too expensive, and that story stuck with her.
"(Insulin) is not a medicine you can leave behind," she said. "It's a medicine, that without it, kids lives would be in jeopardy."
All families, with or without insurance coverage, qualify for assistance from Roell, Maag said. There are no income guidelines to receive assistance. Families may fill out and return the provided form on the nonprofit's webpage, or may send a request to Roell through email or social media pages on Facebook and Twitter. Though the nonprofit has an age range for children needing medical support, Maag said, "it's not set in stone," and families needing assistance should reach out.
Most requests for assistance have come from families seeking insulin, Maag said, but the nonprofit can also help families in other ways or with other medical needs. She said some insurance plans may only cover the cost of a limited number of medical supplies for allergies or asthma such as EpiPens, inhalers and nebulizers.
Through monetary donations, rebates and coupons, Roell can help families get extra medical products to send to school, or to each home of a multiple household family. Transportation to clinics and specialists may also be provided through gas cards or ride services, she said. Treatment and check-ups for chronic illnesses such as diabetes typically sends local families to University Hospitals in Iowa City or the Quad-Cities.
The board of directors includes board president anesthesiologist Dr. Rebecca DeLong, registered dietician Todd Frisch, registered nurse Heather Hartley and pharmacists Brian and Andrea Petersen. Maag said the board helps support the mission through outreach and provides expertise.
Roell has received three grants from United Way of Muscatine County, the Iowa 80 Group and Durant Community Chest to help residents and may hold a fundraiser in the fall. Even though the nonprofit is just starting out, Maag said there are plans to expand services to include assistance to young adults with diabetes who have been reported to be rationing their insulin. The nonprofit has also been able to partner with the Muscatine Diabetes Project, Maag said, to support families with medicine needs outside of the illness.
"I can't change the system," she said. "I can't change drug pricing, but if I can provide temporary assistance, then I feel like I'm helping (solve) the problem."
