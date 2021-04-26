Areas of Muscatine County Courthouse to be off-limits for the public

MUSCATINE – For reasons of security the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday voted unanimously to close several areas of the Muscatine County Courthouse to the public.

During the meeting, county attorney Jim Barry told the board that there had been a few incidents in other counties where citizens had gone into sensitive areas of courthouses. He also said there are areas of the courthouse which hold confidential information, as well as areas where jurors or crime victims may be waiting for court. He said declaring certain areas off limits to the public would avoid confusion and allow county employees to work more efficiently.

“I think its good common sense,” supervisor Jeff Sorensen said. ‘You don’t always think there is lots of information in that area that people can just have access to. It could be quite damaging.”

Barry said if a citizen disregards the posted non-public areas, courthouse employees would first ask the person to leave the courthouse or otherwise try to deal with the situation. If that isn’t possible, he said, it can be a county violation. He said that he does not want to prosecute someone for violation of the areas, but it is available. He said if nothing was in place, the county would have no recourse.