In honor of the birth of the United States, Col. Candice Frost came home to Muscatine for Independence Day.

As the Almost Fireworks Fest was winding down to when fireworks would be shot over the Mississippi River, Frost gave the keynote speech that was followed by a flyover from a Chinook helicopter.

Frost most recently served as the Joint Intelligence Operations Center commander, where she oversaw about 300 people working to keep the United States safe from cyberattacks. Mayor Brad Bark, also the director of the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, gave Frost the key to the city on the stage under the flag.

“It was completely unexpected to get the key to the city,” she said. “What a treasure. That is something I will carry with me for the rest of my life. It makes the Fourth of July even better.”

Frost, a 1994 graduate of Muscatine High School, was a valedictorian. She graduated from West Point Military Academy in New York. She also completed a War College Fellowship with the Central Intelligence Agency, and deployed twice to Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom. She previously served in the elite 82nd Infantry Airborne.

Frost has stayed in contact with friends in Muscatine and the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry reached out to request she be the keynote speaker. Frost agreed, also saying she knew some people from the Iowa National Guard and was able to arrange for a flyover from a Chinook helicopter.

After almost three decades of service, Frost said she is only weeks from retirement from the Army. She plans to go into the private sector somewhere close to her home in Washington, D.C. and continue her work in cybersecurity.

Bark said he was happy with the Independence Day events.

"It was great to see everybody out socializing and having fun with their families at the parade and all the events as far as the riverfront,” he said.

Looking to the future, Bark said that the 2023 running of Independence Day was “one of the better Fourth of Julys we’ve had,” but commented that they Chamber is already starting to strategize about what to do for the 2024 Independence Day celebration.

“There is always room for improvement,” he said.

As the people left Almost Fireworks Fest Tuesday, they left with a challenge from Frost.

“My challenge is to really reflect on the wonderful things we learned from our founding fathers,” she said. “Who are the people you can thank? Who are the people you can help and create opportunities for? If we are the land of opportunity – and we definitely know we are the land of the brave – and we help each other, we aren’t looking at race, creed, religion, skin color, we are looking at how we can help our neighbors. Iowans do that for each other. Each of you, as we watch this great display of lights, think about someone you can help out. Who can you help in this community?”