Around 40 float participants found at this year's Greater Muscatine 4th of July parade

MUSCATINE – It was a bit of a close call Monday morning as the staff at the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GMCCI) waited with bated breath to see if that morning’s storm clouds would go away in time for the afternoon festivities.

According to Rebecca Paulsen, Interim CEO for GMCCI, the staff was ready and prepared to cancel the parade if necessary and would have if there had been thunder and/or lightning in the area at the time of the parade.

“Once the major storm system passed, we felt good about the weather,” Paulsen said. “It thankfully all worked out, and it was a beautiful day! The cloud cover helped keep the temperature down (during the parade), and we had clear skies for that night’s fireworks.”

This year’s parade, which had the theme of “Blast from the Past” where float designers were allowed to be inspired by their favorite decades, saw about 40 participants. Though this was slightly lower than previous years, GMCCI still felt that this was a good turnout after not having the parade in 2020 or 2021.

When it came to this year’s prizes, the Best in Show ended up going to the Muscatine Girl Scouts’ float. Its float designers won the grand prize of $300. For this year’s Best of Show – Vehicle, Stinky’s House of Horrors and its spooky patriotic clowns took the title. Finally, the winner of this year’s newest category, Mayor’s Choice, was the float from the Muscatine Church of Christ. All three prizes were announced at this year’s Almost Fireworks Fest.

“Overall, we think the day was a complete success,” Paulsen said. “After a two-year hiatus from full 4th of July festivities, it was great to see everyone come out for the parade, Almost Fireworks Fest and the fireworks! Everything was well attended and it was great to hear cheering and clapping at the end of the fireworks display.”

With it being such a great day, Paulsen added that GMCCI is looking forward to continuing the momentum next year with 2023’s 4th of July parade and fireworks display.

