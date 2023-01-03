Art Array 2023 to run Muscatine art competition for the fourth year in a row

For the fourth year in a row, the Muscatine County Arts Council and the Muscatine Art Center will give local artists a chance to shine and show off their work to the public.

From now until Jan. 14, 2023, the Muscatine County Arts Council is accepting submissions for the 2023 Art Array, a juried art show that is open to artists of any age who live within a 50-mile radius of Muscatine.

Artists who are interested may submit up to two works of two-dimensional art into the competition, with each entry requiring a $25 jury fee. Other than the requirement of it needing to be two-dimensional, contestants can make whatever they’d like and are free to use a variety of different mediums, techniques and styles.

Once all the submissions have been received, the selected jury members from the Muscatine County Arts Council — which includes Muscatine Community College professor Lisa Powell — will choose this year’s winners based on each work’s level of creativity, originality and technique.

Three grand prize winners will be selected, with first place receiving $500, second place receiving $300, and third place receiving $200. These winners as well as other accepted artists will all then receive the opportunity to be featured in an exhibition at the Muscatine Art Center, which will run from March 17 to May 29.

For additional information on the 2023 Art Array or to find the submission form for the contest, residents can visit the Muscatine County Art Council’s website.