MUSCATINE – Muscatine Art Center is inviting the people of the area to celebrate National STEAM Day.
People are invited to stop by the art center on Friday, Nov. 8, anytime between 3 and 4:30 p.m. to participate in some STEAM activities to get the creative gears spinning. The event is free and no registration is required. The Muscatine Art Center is located at 1314 Mulberry Ave. in Muscatine.
The STEAM fields are science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics. STEAM is designed to combine STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) with various educational disciplines, aiming to teach students innovation, to think critically, and to use engineering and technology toward creative approaches to real world problems. The STEAM initiative added art to the STEM curriculum by drawing on design principles and encouraging creative solutions.
Georgette Yakman, considered to be the founder of the STEAM proposal, raised the idea of adding art to STEM curriculum and found a formal way to link the subjects together in 2006. Her STEAM model is now recognized by parents, educators, and professionals nationwide. In 2013 there was a Congressional STEAM caucus, and groups advocated for policy changes to add art and design into the STEM educational efforts. The STEM to STEAM act of 2017 amended the original STEM Education Act of 2015 to promote creativity and innovation.
