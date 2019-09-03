MUSCATINE — Galleries on two floors of the Muscatine Art Center are filled with stories of hope depicted by regional artists.
The reception for "A Visualization of Hope," a Living Proof Exhibit, is 5-6:30 p.m. Friday at 1314 Mulberry Ave.
Director Melanie Alexander said the center has worked with Living Proof for a few years, but this is the first time the museum has a full exhibit on display. The juried exhibition features work from individuals fighting cancer or who are in remission.
Each of the 30 artists is from within a 200-mile radius of the Quad-Cities, where Living Proof is based. The organization promotes the "therapeutic benefits of the arts" through its exhibits and creative sessions. The Art Center has offered the studios to the group in the past, Alexander said, and the exhibit broadens the message.
One of the artists statements was shared in a news release. Connie Gross was diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and wrote about how the news gave her new appreciation for the world.
"I look more intently, see colors and shapes more clearly, and put more of my heart and soul in the paint and canvas," Gross wrote. "I could give you paragraphs on my color theory and painting techniques, but I think it is more important that you know I have a preserved a beautiful moment in time."
Alexander said the artists' statements are as powerful as the art itself, many of them encouraging and optimistic. The exhibit has a positive energy and is open for everyone to take a moment to reflect.
"There are lots of good things going on in the world if you stop and slow down to enjoy them," she said.
The first Living Proof Exhibit was held nearly nine years ago by creators Pamela Crouch and Mary Ellen Cunningham at the Bucktown Center for the Arts in Davenport.
The center will host creative sessions from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 12 and Oct. 10. Terre Klipsch will lead a program on Mandala stones in Sept. where Kelly Hendershot from Gilda's Club Quad-Cities will lead a meditation. October's session is about Thankful Trees led by Gina Kirschbaum, who has work on display in the exhibit.
For more information, visit muscatineartcenter.org.
