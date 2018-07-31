MUSCATINE — With pulleys, levers and motors, buzzing, whirring, chiming and whistling interactive sculptures, “Gerberich’s Gadgetry: Re-Tooled” is designed to appeal to young and old alike.
“There’s something that appeals to people of all ages,” Muscatine Art Center Director Melanie Alexander said of Steve Gerberich’s work which features many elements that evoke childhood memories. Brightly colored vintage ads, plastic toys and animals made from various found objects move around sculptures that inspire the viewer to look closer to see how it all works.
The exhibit opens Saturday after more than a week of the artist and museum staff busily installing the 4,400 total square feet of sculptures on two floors of the center. Many of the pieces in the exhibit are interactive and are put into motion by the viewer.
“The show is interactive — push a button, turn a crank or ride a bicycle,” Gerberich said. “It’s a little unusual for most museums, which is pretty neat, I think.”
Gerberich’s work has been featured at museum and science centers across the country.
Although not necessarily a tinkerer from childhood, Gerberich said he used to work construction and his family had a 10 acre farm where he would pay attention to the mechanisms of the equipment to learn how they operate. The artist is originally from Waukee, Iowa, and moved to New York City in the 1980s after graduating from University of Northern Iowa and has been “making art for over 30 years, pretty much full time,” he said.
Gerberich said he got his start in making gadgets by working on a job in Soho where he found an empty storefront and filled it with his work. Since then he’s designed window displays commissioned by department stores such as Macy’s, Bergdorf Goodman and Bloomingdale’s and said working within the confines of each store's requirements is a challenge. He has been a part of traveling shows such as this exhibit since 2000.
“The challenge of promoting Steve’s work is photographs don’t do it justice,” Alexander said.
Since Gerberich’s work comprises many unique pieces, guests may see something new each time they visit.
The art center has previously featured two of Gerberich’s other exhibits: Holiday Springs and Sprockets in 2012 and Springs, Sprockets and Pulleys in 2010.
“Re-Tooled” includes work not yet seen on this side of the Mississippi River, Gerberich said, including a Macy’s-commissioned piece created after the film "Stuart Little" was released, a collection of gadgets based off of the Island of Dr. Moreau called the Island of Dr. Gerbeau.
“It’s probably the creepiest thing I’ve made in a while,” Gerberich said. “It’s not for everyone.”
Gerberich said he gets inspiration from many sources. He’ll design work based on a theme or commission, or by putting found objects together until a completed work emerges. By paying attention to the details of how a simple machine should work, Gerberich knows what unusual and “overlooked common objects” to use to bring his work to life. Materials for his sculptures come from flea markets, tag sales, dumpsters and 99 cent stores and he reuses materials from previous work to continue creating.
”People can take this stuff on as many levels as possible,” he said, “and I enjoy that.”
Admission to the art center is free and Gerberich said he would usually refund guests money if they were unsatisfied with his exhibits but he hasn’t seen many unhappy visitors.
“Everyone gets a kick out of it,” he said.
