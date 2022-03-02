Art of Gardening seminars returning to Muscatine Community College

Muscatine Community College’s Continuing Education Department and the Muscatine Master Gardeners are offering the popular Art of Gardening daylong seminar in March. The purpose is to educate and inspire others to seek enjoyment and fulfillment through a variety of home gardening-related topics and activities.

The seminar will be March 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at MCC’s Strahan Hall, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine. Registration costs $45 and includes lunch. Participants will have the opportunity to attend four breakout sessions featuring the topic of their choice.

The sessions appeal to both the experienced gardener and the new one, with information on creative backyard designs, new perennials for 2022 and worm composting. Vendors will also be on hand to showcase the latest gardening-related products.

To register, visit eicc.edu/artofgardening or call 563-336-3357. The deadline to register is March 7. Muscatine County Master Gardeners is a program of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, Muscatine County. To ensure everyone’s safety and offer the best experience possible, staff and all visitors are expected to follow health and safety guidelines. View guidelines at eicc.edu/covid19

For more information, call 1-888-336-3907, email eiccinfo@eicc.edu

