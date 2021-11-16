Art Week in downtown Muscatine began Tuesday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. During the week, sponsored by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, museums and galleries will be highlighted in a social media campaign, with each having a special event planned. The week began Tuesday with the Community IDEAdash. Other features will include a ribbon cutting in honor of the five year anniversary of Sunrise Gallery, displays at River's Edge Gallery, do-it-yourself Christmas tree ornaments at the National Peal Button Museum and a new Lego exhibit at the Muscatine Art Center.
Art week begins
