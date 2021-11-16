 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Art week begins
0 comments
top story

Art week begins

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Art week begins

Art Week in downtown Muscatine began Tuesday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. During the week, sponsored by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, museums and galleries will be highlighted in a social media campaign, with each having a special event planned. The week began Tuesday with the Community IDEAdash. Other features will include a ribbon cutting in honor of the five year anniversary of Sunrise Gallery, displays at River's Edge Gallery, do-it-yourself Christmas tree ornaments at the National Peal Button Museum and a new Lego exhibit at the Muscatine Art Center.

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Art Week in downtown Muscatine began Tuesday and runs through Sunday, Nov. 21. During the week, sponsored by the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, museums and galleries will be highlighted in a social media campaign, with each having a special event planned. The week began Tuesday with the Community IDEAdash. Other features will include a ribbon cutting in honor of the five year anniversary of Sunrise Gallery, displays at River's Edge Gallery, do-it-yourself Christmas tree ornaments at the National Peal Button Museum and a new Lego exhibit at the Muscatine Art Center.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Fruitland observes Veterans Day
Local

Fruitland observes Veterans Day

  • Updated

FRUITLAND — During the annual observance of Veterans Day in Island Cemetery, about 25 people who gathered to honor America’s servicemen and wo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News