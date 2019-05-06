MUSCATINE — If you've been in downtown Muscatine, you've probably seen Chris Anderson's murals. Now he's ready to take on his largest project to date and is looking to the public for ideas.
"I'm excited, I'm prepared and I'm confident," he said. "I believe in this community."
Over the summer, Anderson plans to paint a mural on 2nd Street downtown businesses. He said there's just something about a fresh coat of paint.
"It's a new feeling," he said. "It takes something that feels old and makes it new."
And that's what he and downtown business owner Meghan Summitt want to do: make the area feel new and bring more visitors.
The image, like two of Anderson's other murals, will feature a landmark and icon of Muscatine's history: the Mississippi River. He said he was inspired by former Muscatine resident and author Mark Twain's description of Huck Finn traveling on the river in "The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn." But his concept is just that.
For about a year, Anderson and Summitt have been discussing ways Anderson's art can bring more people downtown. Summitt said as a small business owner among internet shopping and big box stores, "there's a lot stacked against you." This past harsh winter was hard on area small businesses, she said, and a couple have closed. She wanted a way to catch the eye of drivers who would typically drive past her shop, The Wild Thing, without stopping.
Though businesses may not have water in their buildings, Summitt said merchants are still affected by flooding along the riverfront. Traffic detours and limited parking are causing people to avoid downtown, she said.
"I hope people visit places that are still open," she said, "because we're here to support the community."
So she and Anderson started planning the design for a painted sign on the storefront of the multi-generational vintage vendor co-op at 122 W. 2nd St.
Anderson is putting the finishing touches on the sign, which resembles a vintage Muscatine postcard, with each vibrant letter of Wild Thing relating to what customers might find in the store or ties to Muscatine. The letter T features the riverfront's notable statue of a clam digger, "Mississippi Harvest" and the N will include imagery from Pearl Jam albums, a favorite band of Summitt's.
"It's an energy that pulls people here," Summitt said of the painting.
On the heels of that project comes the proposed mural. Anderson said he's been ready to start painting around the corner on the side of the building. The mural will flank one side of the Merrill Hotel and Conference Center parking lot on 2nd Street. Anderson said he received approval from building owner, Tom Meeker, and took a copy of the basic composition of the river landscape to the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce. He said he's working with the chamber to create a time-lapse video recording of the painting process.
Before paint goes on the wall, a few things still need to happen. One of those is ideas.
"It's not just our wall," Anderson said. "We want the community's input."
Summitt said she wants to create a feeling of cooperation downtown.
"There's been this thought that Muscatine is no good," she said. "We want to get people out of that mindset."
Volunteers are needed to generate ideas to incorporate into the mural design and to help paint when the time comes. Anderson said he could set it up like a coloring book where people paint in the lines. He said when people say things such as they can't even draw a stick figure, the mindset "immediately limits them from doing any more than that."
After first painting a mural of a river scene in 2013 on the alley-side of the National Pearl Button Museum at the History and Industry Center, Anderson has done paintings for 10 businesses. Thinking back on it, he said the painting was "rudimentary," it showed the artist was too scared to do more because it might be too much. Now having six years of experience he said his eyes are open to what is possible.
"I'm more capable than ever," he said.
His daughter who was 4 years old at the time helped paint the mural. She's 10 years old now and Anderson said he wants to leave his art for her.
"Colors can lift spirits, spread joy and even make a stranger smile," he said.
The other step is funding. Anderson said he is estimating $17 per square foot for the cost of the mural, roughly a few thousand dollars. Even though he gets more joy out of creating art than from getting paid for it, he said, compensation is important.
"Money equals validation," he said. "Some artists never feel that validation."
Summitt also wants to see Anderson paid for his work and shift public thought about the "starving artist." She said she's considered starting a GoFundMe page to generate donations or try to develop sponsorships. She said she wants to see Anderson become a downtown artist and be able to support himself through his abilities.
"He has a lot to bring to this community," she said.
Those wanting to get involved with the project are asked to call Meghan Summitt at 563-260-3900.
