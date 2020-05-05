Arts council cancels summer concerts; extends poetry contest

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

MUSCATINE — Due to the quarantine from the coronavirus outbreak, a Muscatine summer mainstay is canceled while another opportunity, that anyone using downtown sidewalks have noticed, is extended.

Muscatine County Arts Council secretary Duffy De France reports that the requirement to observe social distancing has led to the decision to cancel this year’s summer concert series. The events started around 2003 when the council did a Blue Grass Festival downtown. In 2006, it became a monthly concert during the summer and fall, traditionally being held on the second Sunday of the month. Beginning last year the concerts were moved to the Musser Library.

“The Arts Council considered that, because of the coronavirus, that it would be safer to cancel out the summer, because we don’t know how it’s going to go,” she said. “Our audience members are an average of 55 to 95, and we would hate to have them get sick. We are also not sure when the library will be open.”

De France also explained many of the performers are also of retirement age who play music on the side for fun and are also relieved the concerts are canceled. She also said with businesses closed, it would be hard for the council to secure funding for this year.