Arts council cancels summer concerts; extends poetry contest

MUSCATINE — Due to the quarantine from the coronavirus outbreak, a Muscatine summer mainstay is canceled while another opportunity, that anyone using downtown sidewalks have noticed, is extended.
Muscatine County Arts Council secretary Duffy De France reports that the requirement to observe social distancing has led to the decision to cancel this year’s summer concert series. The events started around 2003 when the council did a Blue Grass Festival downtown. In 2006, it became a monthly concert during the summer and fall, traditionally being held on the second Sunday of the month. Beginning last year the concerts were moved to the Musser Library.
“The Arts Council considered that, because of the coronavirus, that it would be safer to cancel out the summer, because we don’t know how it’s going to go,” she said. “Our audience members are an average of 55 to 95, and we would hate to have them get sick. We are also not sure when the library will be open.”
De France also explained many of the performers are also of retirement age who play music on the side for fun and are also relieved the concerts are canceled. She also said with businesses closed, it would be hard for the council to secure funding for this year.
However, it will take more than a pandemic to keep the council from leaving its mark on the Muscatine sidewalks. The Wandering Word Sidewalk Poetry competition remains in its fifth year and the date to submit entries has been extended to May 15. Each contestant can submit up to two poems to be judged anonymously. Winning poems will be etched in the sidewalk across the city. De France’s winning poem from a past competition is featured on the sidewalk in front of the Muscatine Journal office.
The contest was unveiled in 2016. About 20 poems from past years are displayed in front of such places as Muscatine City Hall, the library, and the National Pearl Button Museum at the Muscatine History and Industry Center. De France said many are on Second Street and she is concerned if the sidewalks are updated what will become of the poems.
“We have gotten some grants from the Muscatine Community Foundation to help with this project,” she said.
Originally the poems were stamped into wet cement as Public Works crews repaired or replaced sections of sidewalk. Etching was introduced in 2018 as an easier method.
Winners of the contest will be featured in the Muscatine Journal.
For more information, visit www.muscatineartscouncil.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.