WILTON – Although summer is coming to a close, the team at Arty’s Ice Cream and Grill, 609 W. 5th Street in Wilton, is hoping to offer up a few more treats to local teachers as they head back to the classroom.

This week, Arty’s owner Sakir Alimoski announced that he and his team would hold a school supply donation drive for Wilton teachers in order to help ensure that they would have everything they would need for the incoming school year. The drive is being held until Friday, Aug. 26.

“We all love our teachers and know how important they are in the development of our kids, and we also know that a lot of their products they usually buy themselves if they need it,” Alimoski said. “I asked some teachers what some necessities were that they could use throughout the year and this is the list! We all know times are tough so even one item is awesome.”

The list of needed supplies includes glue sticks, expo markers, Kleenex, Clorox wipes, play-doh, paper towels, headphones (not ear buds but full-ear headphones), trappers/zipper binders, pencils, folders with three holes (no prongs) and three ring binders that are one inch or bigger.

Residents can drop off items at the Arty’s restaurant. Those who do donate an item can then enter themselves as well as their favorite teacher into drawings that are also being held during the donation drive.

Of those who are entered, three Wilton teachers will have a chance to win $100 that they can spend on needed supplies for their classroom. In the customer drawing, those who enter can win one of three $50 gift cards.

For more information on Arty’s Ice Cream and Grill, its menu or its events, residents can visit the Arty’s Facebook page.

