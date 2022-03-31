Arty's Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton, Iowa, receives Best Burger nomination for the second year in a row

WILTON – For the second year in a row, Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill in Wilton was nominated as one of the Top 10 finalists for that year’s Best Burger in Iowa.

The annual competition is sponsored by the Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattleman’s Association as a way to support and recognize restaurants that use 100% real beef patties.

Arty’s was one of only two restaurants, with Foodie Garage Eatery in Dubuque, to be nominated for a second year in a row.

Although his restaurant didn’t win the title of Best Burger last year, owner Sakir Alimoski was still thrilled with the nomination.

“The best way to describe it is that it’s a cool honor,” Alimoski said. “Being a fairly new business, with this only being our third year open for business, it feels pretty special to be nominated two years in a row. It’s just a very reassuring feeling.”

Whether he wins or loses, Alimoski and his staff will keep working hard and doing “their normal thing."

“I’d love to win, but either way the nomination itself is pretty cool,” he said.

Since opening in 2019, Alimoski has been focused on great food and a great experience. The restaurant offers Burgers of the Week and fun ice cream flavors, uses fresh ingredients, and offers excellent service, he said.

“I think we have a really strong following and a really strong customer base, which is just super incredible to see from a fairly new business. We couldn’t have done any of this without our customers, they really showed us some love,” he said.

The restaurant continues to expand. They started breakfast service in 2021, and in August 2021, opened a food truck called Arty’s on the Go.

In May, they expect to open an arcade, Alimoski said, with classic game cabinets and pinball machines from Land of Oz in Muscatine.

The arcade space was originally used for storage, and then an antiques shop. When that closed, Alimoski didn’t want to waste the space.

“I just thought ‘why can’t people enjoy a burger or some ice cream and a few games’?” he said. “These games are ones that I grew up playing, and I hope a lot of people really enjoy playing them too. It’ll be something that people can enjoy here in Wilton instead of needing to travel somewhere else.”

Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill is located at 609 West 5th Street in Wilton and is open Tuesday through Saturday, 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. For more information, visit Arty’s Facebook page.

