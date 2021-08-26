Arty's Ice Cream & Grill opens up food truck, hoping to bring Arty's to local towns

WILTON – Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill has become a favorite dining spot around Wilton. With its burgers, ice cream and great service, the restaurant has gained fans from all over Iowa.

Owner Sakir Alimoski has now launched a food truck – Arty’s on Wheels – that debuted at the Wilton Founders Day weekend.

“This has been months in the making,” Alimoski said. “People are always saying to me that they wish we were in this town or that town, and now I can be without actually having to commit to a physical location. For me, this is like a fun challenge that is going to turn into a pretty big expansion.”

Alimoski said there were a few kinks during Founders Day, and it took time for the crew to find their rhythm.

“The first hour and a half was hectic, and in my mind I was thinking ‘why did I do this, this was a mistake’, but once we figured everything out, it was smooth sailing,” he said. “Having a food trailer is like owning an RV when it comes to the tanks and the generators. That was all new to me, but I had a lot of good friends that know campers and were able to help figure things out. We also had to be a lot faster when it came to serving food and figure out the flow.”