Arty's Ice Cream & Grill opens up food truck, hoping to bring Arty's to local towns

WILTON – Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill has become a favorite dining spot around Wilton. With its burgers, ice cream and great service, the restaurant has gained fans from all over Iowa.
Owner Sakir Alimoski has now launched a food truck – Arty’s on Wheels – that debuted at the Wilton Founders Day weekend.
“This has been months in the making,” Alimoski said. “People are always saying to me that they wish we were in this town or that town, and now I can be without actually having to commit to a physical location. For me, this is like a fun challenge that is going to turn into a pretty big expansion.”
Alimoski said there were a few kinks during Founders Day, and it took time for the crew to find their rhythm.
“The first hour and a half was hectic, and in my mind I was thinking ‘why did I do this, this was a mistake’, but once we figured everything out, it was smooth sailing,” he said. “Having a food trailer is like owning an RV when it comes to the tanks and the generators. That was all new to me, but I had a lot of good friends that know campers and were able to help figure things out. We also had to be a lot faster when it came to serving food and figure out the flow.”
He considered the weekend to be a huge success, noting that even after ordering extra ingredients and more food than usual, he still ran out of things. He credited employees Kaden Maine, Wyatt Vandusen, Deacon Duffee and Michaela Breed with the truck's success.
“They knocked it out of the park all weekend long in that trailer, and I have to give them full credit,” he said.
The truck itself features an appetizing wrap created by Hale Printing in Davenport, advertising Arty’s food and its ranking in the Top Ten during the 2021 Best Burger in Iowa competition. The truck will serve fan favorites, such as the Cowboy Burger, Wilton Dump Truck and the Pizza Burger and more, along with fried appetizers and ice cream flavors.
“I just based the truck’s selections off of our sales here, and looked to see which were our top burgers,” he said. “I also wanted to have fair-style food, so I had to bring my Wilton PD burger which has a doughnut with frosting on top. We wanted to keep the menu simple, but with a good amount of choices rather than just having three or so items and calling it good.”
Alimoski said he rounded the prices up to the nearest dollar for convenience's sake, but the reasonable prices customers expect from Arty’s will remain the same.
“A lot of our locals knew what they were going to get, and we got a lot of support from that,” Alimoski said.
Alimoski said that is going to try and get into the Muscatine Food Truck Fight on September 18, and plans on keeping Arty’s on Wheels running part-time until February, when he’ll switch to full-time. That's because the restaurant is busy and short-staffed.
“I’m just taking it slow and start out local, and eventually if I have a solid staff that I can leave at the restaurant, we’ll just hit the road for a little bit,” Alimoski said, “But I want to go to these local towns that are bringing us a lot of business first. Really, we’re just hoping to get our name out there, get Wilton’s name out there too, and just give people a chance to get a taste of us.”
Arty’s Ice Cream & Grill is at 609 W 5th Street in Wilton. To learn more about Arty’s and its current menu items, visit the Arty’s Facebook page.