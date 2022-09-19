Arty's on the Go wins first place in second annual Muscatine Food Truck Fight

MUSCATINE — Not even a sudden rainstorm at the start of the event could stop 18 local and out-of-state food trucks from competing Saturday, Sept. 17, in Muscatine’s 2nd Annual Food Truck Fight.

When all was said and done, Arty’s on the Go — a food truck version of Arty’s Ice Cream and Grill in Wilton — took the championship belt. As for that day’s other winners, Kelley Girls Woodfire Pizza took second and Schaa-Bo’s World took third place.

This is Arty’s first time winning in Muscatine. During Muscatine’s first Food Truck Fight, Arty’s took home second place. A year later, the Arty’s team ended up taking first place in Bettendorf’s 2022 Food Truck Fight before going on to win the top rank in Muscatine.

Owner Sakir Alimoski shared that he was “pleasantly surprised” by the win.

“To win two out of the three that we’ve done feels pretty special,” he said. “It was kind of crazy. Honestly, I didn’t even think we’d place in the top three.”

Alimoski recalled how at the previous Food Truck Fights, they saw constant business at their truck. This time, however, the weather made things slow down quite a bit for the first half of the day, which made it hard to judge how many customers they were getting.

“When it finally turned around, we got a little bit of business, but I didn’t think we’d place top three even in Muscatine just because there was quite a bit of competition with different trucks and new trucks,” he continued. “I just saw it more as people have already had our stuff and they already know what we bring to the table, so I thought they’d be more likely to try other trucks before trying ours.”

As for the event itself, Alimoski said that he and his team were likely to try and compete again in 2023, wanting to do it at least one more year. They’re able to enjoy the friendly competition as well as a chance to do something outside of their restaurant’s typical day-to-day routine.

“It’s fun, and it’s a great challenge for small businesses that are food truck-sized,” he said. “This event brings them all to one place and lets them show what we have to offer the customers who may not have heard of you before but who will now remember you because of the Food Truck Fight.”

Alimoski said he felt that along with being well-known locally, his team’s short wait times appealed to customers the most.

“With events like these, there’s a strategy to it where you want to be able to serve as many people as you can, and after the first one we did in Muscatine, we kind of learned from it and were able to get our ticket times down to around 12-15 minutes faster,” Alimoski explained.

He added that while the Arty’s truck has the same great quality of food as the restaurant, its smaller menu allowed the food truck team to serve their patrons quickly, with customers needing to wait only a couple minutes at most to get their food.

Currently, the Arty’s team is building a new food truck, which is expected to include seating built into it. In the meantime, Alimoski took a moment to thank the community for the tremendous support that it’s shown toward the first food truck and Arty’s in general.

“I’m always thinking about what we can do next to push the envelope, and each time we get to that new level I still feel like we have more to give,” he said. “A lot of the reason why we’re able to keep getting to that next level is because of the support from our customers. The growth of the restaurant has been great, and we’ve got some exciting plans in store that’ll be slowly released over the next couple years.”

Alimoski also gave a shout-out to the team that accompanied him to the Food Truck Fight — Ben Marine, Mark Clark, Deacon Duffee and Rylan Teel.

“They’ve been busting their tails all summer long to help us grow with the food truck, and I also can’t forget about the restaurant portion’s team who have been holding down the fort while we’ve been able to excel. Both teams just go hand-in-hand.”