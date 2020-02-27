As coronavirus grows, Muscatine Public Health stays calm and prepared for potential outbreak

The drills help Public Health improve its emergency preparedness with hospitals and other health departments.

“This will ensure that there’s enough beds and whether or not we can safely close off areas to protect patients and employees," Williams said. "This, our supply numbers, our transportation efforts — these are all the things we get into when we do our drills."

They also work with Iowa Health Alert to stay up-to-date on information and talking points. Williams said the epidemiologists at the IDPH and the CDC are trusted sources. “If you need the facts, our trusted sources are there.”

In the meantime, residents are reminded to practice normal and effective self-care hygiene, such as 20-second long hand washing and covering coughs or sneezes with your upper arm or a tissue. The risk of getting COVID-19 is low.

Influenza remains the biggest concern in Iowa.

“We have folks in our community who have compromised immune systems,” Williams said. “Influenza is dangerous to them.”

Residents should prepare for the coronavirus like they prepare for bad weather or other disrupting events, she said.